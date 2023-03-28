Global Remote Weapon Station Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of USD 8.56 Billion By 2032 with 3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Remote Weapon Station Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne); By Application; By Component; By Weapon Type; By Technology; By Mobility; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global remote weapon station market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 6.40 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 8.56 billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 3.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Remote Weapon Station? How Big is Remote Weapon Station Market Size & Share?

Overview

The remote weapon station market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by a range of factors such as increasing demand for RWS in military and homeland security applications, rising investments in unmanned systems, and the need for advanced weapons that offer greater firepower and precision.

The market is highly competitive, with a number of key players vying for a larger market share. Companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced RWS systems with features such as modular designs, improved accuracy, and enhanced sensor capabilities. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations between defense companies and government agencies are expected to drive market expansion and bring about new opportunities for growth in the RWS market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems

ST Engineering

Saab

Leonardo.

Thales

Electro Optic Systems

BAE Systems

Moog

IMI Systems

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall

ASELSAN

Norinco

FN Herstal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Prominent drivers of the market

Factors driving the increasing demand for remote weapon systems (RWS)

The demand for Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) that offer increased firepower and protection is being fueled by a growing need to safeguard military personnel and civilians, as well as the escalating usage of unmanned systems. The continued presence of regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions also contribute to the heightened remote weapon station market growth as nations seek to enhance their military capabilities and shield their citizens from potential threats.

Furthermore, RWS is adaptable to a wide range of scenarios, such as close-quarters combat, urban warfare, and crowd control, making them an appealing option for numerous countries and organizations. Moreover, RWS is generally more cost-effective than other weapons, making them a cost-efficient option for many countries and organizations that face budgetary constraints. Finally, the increasing use of robots in military and homeland security operations drives the demand for RWS that can be integrated into these platforms to provide additional firepower and protection.

Recent trends influencing the market

An Asian nation recently signed a multimillion-dollar, five-year deal with Israeli military company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the Typhoon Mk30-C naval defense system, which includes a stabilized naval remote control weapon system with an "Mk44 Bushmaster II 30 mm chain" cannon that can fire down unmanned aerial vehicles and is compatible with both explosive and air burst ammunition.

The Taero unmanned ground vehicle, equipped with electro-optical sensors and a GNSS receiver, was introduced in September 2022 and is based on the 6th Airborne Brigade of the Polish Army's next-generation Aero 44 Pojazdy Wojsk Aeromobilnych.

Segmentation Assessment Outlook

During the forecast period, the land segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

The remote weapon station market size is expected to grow due to the high market share of the airborne segment and the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced technology. This technology allows for the remote control of weapons from an aerial platform with greater safety and precision.

In 2022, the lethal weapon segment was the leading force in the global market

By weapon type, and remote weapon station market segmentation, The lethal weapon segment had the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to continue dominating during the forecast period due to the need for increased firepower and protection in conflict zones. This segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR, driven by the use of unmanned vehicles and the ability to operate weapons remotely from inside the vehicle.

In 2022, the military segment held the largest market share

RWS are increasingly used in military and homeland security applications due to their precision and firepower. The lethal weapon segment holds the largest market share, driven by the need for increased protection in conflict zones. The military segment dominates the market due to investment in modernized weapons. In contrast, the homeland security segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR, securing critical infrastructure and protecting law enforcement personnel and civilians. With the rising demand for unmanned aerial and ground vehicles, the remote weapon station market share is expected to grow.

Remote Weapon Station Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 8.56 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 6.58 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 3.0% from 2023- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems, ST Engineering, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales, Electro Optic Systems, BAE Systems, Moog, IMI Systems, General Dynamics, Rheinmetall AG, ASELSAN A.S, Norinco, FN Herstal, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Segments Covered By Platform, By Application, By Component, By Weapon Type, By Technology, By Mobility, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

In 2022, the North America region had the largest market share

Remote weapon station market demand in North America region is driven due to increased demand for advanced technologies from military and law enforcement organizations in 2022. The United States is the largest market for remote weapon control systems in the region, with Canada and Mexico also experiencing growth in their markets.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing military expenditure and the need to modernize weapons and armored vehicles. Players offer a range of remote weapon control systems for various applications.

Browse the Detail Report “Remote Weapon Station Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne); By Application; By Component; By Weapon Type; By Technology; By Mobility; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-weapon-station-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Elbit systems will provide the Australian army with the electric Skylark I-LEX unmanned aerial systems from December 2022. These drones are designed for in-house operation by the moving forces and have a 40-km "Line Of Sight" range, making them suitable for various roles, such as force protection and reconnaissance operations.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Remote Weapon Station Market report according to platform, application, component, weapon type, technology, mobility, and region:

By Platform Outlook

Land

Navel

Airborne

By Application Outlook

Military

Homeland security

By Component Outlook

Human Machine Interface

Stabilization Unit

Control System

Sensors

Weapon & armaments

By Weapon Type Outlook

Lethal Weapons

By Caliber

Non- Lethal Weapons

By Technology Outlook

Close-in Weapon System

Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS)

By Mobility Outlook

Stationary

Moving

By Region Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

