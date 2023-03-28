The Global Epigenetics Market is forecast to grow by $1148.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.06% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epigenetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069644/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the epigenetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising epigenetic applications in non-oncology diseases, increasing prevalence of CVDs, and increase in strategic collaboration and M and A.



The epigenetics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oncology

• Non-oncology



By Product

• Reagents

• Kits

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in life sciences industry as one of the prime reasons driving the epigenetics market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of genome projects and increasing number of recent developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the epigenetics market covers the following areas:

• Epigenetics market sizing

• Epigenetics market forecast

• Epigenetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading epigenetics market vendors that include Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Enzo Biochem Inc., EpiGentek Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corp. Also, the epigenetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

