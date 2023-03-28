Art Images For Peace - “Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volume I, II, III, IV, & V are now available through the Distribution of Art Books by Ingram Sparks

SOLVANG, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor’s Corner Café and Santo Cervello announce The Peace Makers’ Dream “Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volume I, II, III, IV, & V. Below is a short excerpt:

Introduction by Santo Cervello

The Red Sequoia tree from a small seed grows to become a giant. It may live as long as three thousand years and more. Seeds of the opposite kind also grow and create a balance in the forest. The artist connects to his energy body and the colors radiate from his hands. He draws and the images take on a life of their own. The beautiful thing about this statement is that anyone can do this. Many children are discovering such gifts early in their youth. We are human beings and at some energy level, we are all connected. The life force of each person is a cluster of jewels. There are people on earth who live in the dark places, while others live in lighted rooms. We are creators of comedy and dramas and we all create who we must become. Before we were born our souls traveled and soared through the powerful energies of consciousness. Has it not been written in the ancient books, that when we go to the past, present and future we will find ourselves there? Space through the quality of sound and number is encoded and organized. Ancient computers were made so that program information could be safely kept inside manufactured pores stone. There are the gates of power and of goodness. There are the gates of control and of slavery. Through the time gates of goodness the ancient wine keepers live. On their vineyards they create fences to keep out the wild deer that roam through the hills and fields. The wine makers’ dream is to create a fine wine that is then stored in a safe place for a long time. Ten thousand years from now they will return to find their wine.The ten thousand year old bottles will then be opened and wine enjoyed with great celebration. Why not?

About The Artist and Author

Five volumes of “Time Gates” reflect a diverse, professional background of the author: from an actor/director/producer/chef to an intuitive art painter/writer/philosopher and an entrepreneur. More than 850 images of Art have been produced in the time span, between 2007 and 2022. This compelling work of art is interwoven with fiction, drama, poetry, and philosophical discourses. It is as if you enter a unique theatre, where everything brims with rich imagery, and vibrancy.

Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volumes I, II, III, IV & V are available worldwide through the Distribution of Art Books by Ingram Sparks. Through our global distribution network "Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello," are now available to 40,000 retailers. You can buy them on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, through Kindle eBooks, and through worldwide online book stores.

For more information, please check: Santo Cervello, Artist/Author/Owner of Actor's Corner Café/Art Museum Complex

