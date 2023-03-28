AEW Partners with TFA and Tourbo to Extend Reach of New Live Events Series: “AEW House Rules”

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Feldman Agency (TFA) and Tourbo, Canada’s leading live entertainment companies, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to bring its new live event series, “AEW House Rules,” to local venues across North America. TFA and Tourbo will provide support to explore multi-faceted brand partnerships and will aid in providing fans with a spectacular and engaging experience.



“AEW House Rules” is a new, non-televised live event series that will showcase exhilarating matchups featuring AEW stars. “AEW House Rules” makes its Canadian debut on Saturday, July 15 at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the legendary “Calgary Stampede” in Calgary, AB. Further show dates will be announced soon.

“We are excited about the partnership with AEW and the new opportunities we will be able to produce with this collaboration,” said Joel Baskin, Vice-President of The Feldman Agency & Tourbo Entertainment. “Since its inception, and in a very short amount of time, AEW has seen remarkable growth, providing high-quality fan experiences in the world of professional wrestling. We are thrilled to have the privilege to work with Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett, Rafael Morffi and the rest of the AEW team.”

Each “AEW House Rules” event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.

“As we expand into the Canadian market, we will leverage The Feldman Agency and Tourbo’s relationships and expertise to bring our fans an incredible live-event experience,” said Rafael Morffi, AEW’s VP of Live Events. “We’re continuously looking for ways to engage with our fans in new and memorable ways. Our ‘AEW House Rules’ series is just the beginning.”

“AEW quickly identified The Feldman Agency and Tourbo as the perfect partner to enhance our efforts in the Canadian market,” said Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s Director of Business Development. “We look forward to a strong partnership as we expand throughout Canada.”

For more information on “AEW House Rules” events and ticket sales, please visit www.aewtix.com .

About TFA

Feldman Entertainment Inc. is Canada’s largest entertainment company, with over 50 years in the entertainment business. The company comprises three main divisions that offer full client servicing from artist representation and booking talent, to operating venues and owned events, to managing brand partnerships and sponsorships.

About Tourbo Entertainment

Tourbo Entertainment is a new joint venture, led by two leaders in entertainment, The Feldman Agency and entertainment studio New Metric Media (Letterkenny, Shoresy, Children Ruin Everything). Tourbo Entertainment is focused on developing popular, premium brands that currently exist as screen-based I.P., podcasts, television shows, or other online content, into live tour entertainment for the global stage. They are responsible for the sell-out success of Letterkenny Live.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW ; Instagram.com/AEW ; YouTube.com/AEW ; Facebook.com/AEW