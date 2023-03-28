Restaurant Industry Veteran Andrew Feghali, CEO of AMF Foods and the first franchisee of Dave’s Hot Chicken, Joins Tech Company LANDED’s Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LANDED , the first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that restaurant industry leader, Andrew Feghali, PhD has joined as a formal advisor. Dr. Feghali will work closely with the LANDED executive team to achieve growth across the restaurant industry.



Feghali brings two decades of restaurant franchising experience to LANDED. He is the Founder and CEO of AMF Foods, a restaurant-holding company based in San Diego, California and his portfolio, along with his partners, includes Little Caesars locations in CA, AZ, CO, TX, Jersey Mike's Subs in CA, MI, and Dave's Hot Chicken development rights in CA, AZ, NV, NM, TX. He has received numerous awards from his brand partners, including the Little Caesars Pizza Operational Excellence Award and Innovative Marketing Award as well as the Dave's Hot Chicken Founder’s Award, $4M Club, and the highest Grand Opening Day Sales for Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fastest growing restaurant in America in 2022. Feghali is appointed to and serves on various franchise advisory councils for Little Caesars Pizza and Dave’s Hot Chicken and is an active member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of LANDED, said, “We are delighted to have Andrew join LANDED amid our fast-paced growth serving an industry that has settled on a new normal – one in which restaurant operations have become more complex than ever. Despite general managers and operators being stretched thin, many restaurant brands have pulled ahead in the race to become a preferred employer and keep their restaurant staffed and humming. Andrew knows the hospitality franchising world inside and out and has first-hand understanding of recruitment and operating challenges that our customers face from his time being a prodigious operator. We are excited to work with him as LANDED rapidly expands our partnerships across the restaurant industry.”

“LANDED inspires me. What interested me is that I believe the LANDED team has cracked the code on speed and quality that are musts in restaurant hiring and scaling franchise businesses. Its technology platform and conversational AI, all while maintaining the human touch, are P&L drivers,” said Andrew Feghali. “I see a real benefit from LANDED serving and building a livelihood platform for hourly workers. I love the mission… the deeper mission, which is making a change to hourly workers' lives. I am excited to help the restaurant industry and the workers making it all happen day-to-day.”

Hiring managers sign up for the LANDED Employer platform, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. LANDED then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can sit back and relax as LANDED takes care of the sourcing, vetting, engaging, and interview scheduling for all their candidates.

Job seekers using the LANDED app or online portal are guided through setting up their LANDED candidate profile, which includes details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. LANDED’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers who are the best fit.

LANDED has grown revenue over 500 percent in the past couple years and has over 600K blue collar workers and hundreds of top employers on its platform, including Cava, Blaze Pizza, Panera, Chick-fil-A, bartaco, and more. The company is also developing new services for blue-collar workers on its platform to promote financial wellness, including fair and transparent financial products.

About LANDED

LANDED provides the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping restaurants and hospitality employers hire top-notch candidates quickly. LANDED makes General Managers happy and helps companies save time and money by automating candidate sourcing, engagement, and interview scheduling. Its intelligent matching and conversational AI technology connects candidates to employers based on each employer’s custom criteria, screening candidates based on 50+ data points – helping hire better candidates faster. LANDED also offers financial products for blue collar workers to promote financial wellness. Hundreds of leading companies including Blaze Pizza, Chick-fil-A, and Panera trust LANDED to help them fill their open roles ASAP. Learn more at gotlanded.com .