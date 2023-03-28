El Septimo Expands its Direct Sales Force Team

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo has hired seasoned Sales Executive, Franklin Kleckner, to support its continuous sales growth and expansion throughout US retail centers. Franklin Kleckner will be joining El Septimo beginning on April 3, 2023 as Sales Manager of the Eastern Seaboard. His territories will include South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, D.C., West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Franklin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing from George Mason University in Virginia and has spent the past 6 years working for Rocky Patel Cigars as a Head Trainer and Regional Sales Manager in Virginia and the Carolinas.

Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars, says, “We continue to grow globally by taking market share from all leading cigar companies, and in preparation for this continuous growth, we need to expand our direct sales force team to better service our retailers”

Franklin Kleckner adds, “I’m thrilled to be joining El Septimo, a company that is reinventing the industry and producing cigars that everyone is talking about. It is very difficult to smoke any other cigar once you’ve had an El Septimo. Not only are their cigars and accessories world-class, but their growth is something that I have never seen before. After experiencing the unique layers of complexity and refinement that El Septimo cigars have to offer, I knew I had to go on this journey with El Septimo and I’m excited to share this experience with enthusiasts across the Eastern Seaboard.”

Younan finishes, “We welcome Franklin Kleckner to our team and are looking forward to his contributions towards this luxury brand of cigars and accessories. We will be announcing other hires, as we believe 2023 will be our biggest growth year yet.”

El Septimo is continuing to look for industry veterans experienced in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and production management.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan. La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

