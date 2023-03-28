Chromatography Data Systems Market to be Worth $1.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Chromatography Data Systems Market by Type (Standalone, Integrated), Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud Based), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverages, Academic and Research Institutes, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the chromatography data systems market is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Chromatography data systems are laboratory informatics solutions that control the data generated from chromatography instruments. These systems help generate chromatographs, records, and process data, facilitating chromatography-based analysis, and deal with different data complexity levels and laboratory sizes.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, the use of chromatography systems for food quality testing, and technological advancements. Additionally, emerging economies are creating opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Chromatography Data Systems Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increasing need for developing effective vaccines and treatments by companies and research institutes that employ robust analytical methods in drug and vaccine development.

Among the various analytical methods used, chromatography is a widely adopted technique in various research studies that seek to categorize the spike protein’s glycopeptides and glycans. Chromatography was used for various studies during the pandemic. For instance, liquid chromatography, coupled with mass spectrometry, was used for quantifying remdesivir in the blood plasma of a COVID-19 patient, providing data on the efficacy of treatment for SARS-CoV-2.

Furthermore, chromatography was used during drug development against COVID-19 for drug authorization procedures, which consists of processes like separation, identification of pharmaceutical ingredients, purification, and investigation of raw materials that require chromatography. Hence, chromatography helped understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools during the pandemic. This further resulted in the generation of huge chromatographic data specific to SARS-CoV-2 studies managed effectively using chromatography data systems. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the adoption of chromatography data systems for healthcare-related studies, while the adoption was stagnant for other industries, such as forensic testing and environment testing.

The chromatography data systems market is segmented by product (standalone software and integrated software), delivery mode (on-premise and cloud/web-based), end user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, food & beverages industry, environmental testing, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, the integrated software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for effective workflow management in laboratories. Additionally, the requirement to manage data generated by multiple instruments with accuracy can be attained using integrated software, which further contributes to the segment’s growth.

Based on delivery mode, the cloud/web-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of the web-based mode of delivery, such as ease of accessibility, increasing data safety, privacy, and cost-effectiveness, are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high production volume of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is increasing yearly, which requires chromatography in the downstream processing of these products. This is increasing the adoption of chromatography in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global chromatography data systems market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Higher adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada, the increasing deployment of chromatography software in research activities, and the increased adoption of chromatography systems in environmental testing owing to the stringent environmental regulations contribute to this market’s large share.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of this market is mainly driven by the considerable scope in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries leading to increasing R&D activities. Also, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in the region, the increasing focus of Asia-Pacific countries on implementing food quality regulations, and the rising demand for advanced chromatography techniques contribute to the growth of this market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the chromatography data systems market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments.

The key players profiled in this market study are Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (Canada), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), DataApex, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), JASCO (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Germany), SCION Instruments NL BV (Netherlands), and Justice Innovations Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report :

Chromatography Data Systems Market, by Product

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

Chromatography Data Systems Market, by Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud/Web-based

Chromatography Data Systems Market, by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Food & Beverages Industry

Environmental Testing

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories, petroleum industry, and hospitals.

Chromatography Data Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

