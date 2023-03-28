Demand of Microcars Is Anticipated To Increase at a Steady CAGR of 5.2% by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcars market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 50 billion by 2033, expanding at a 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Microcars are fuel-efficient, compact vehicles that are smaller than conventional automobiles. The global automotive industry has witnessed considerable changes in vehicle design, production cost, affordability, and functionalities over the last few decades. The increase in vehicle numbers and higher fuel prices has compelled governments to enforce stringent rules and manufacturers to look for alternatives. This has resulted in attempts to commercialize electric vehicles and other options, even though they have been available for a long time.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures and Chart): https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8450

To tackle some of these concerns, automakers are revising their business plans to concentrate on smaller, more efficient vehicles as the number of cost-conscious customers grows and vehicle traffic becomes more congested. Against this backdrop, the global automotive industry has been looking for small vehicles that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Microcars are most suited to people who live in cities, where parking can be difficult, and traffic can be congested. They are also an excellent solution for those who wish to save money on gas while reducing their environmental impact.

Rapid industrialization, expanding urbanization, and the growth of the construction industry are expected to drive market growth, particularly for small vehicles that can transport goods. The increased urbanization has boosted the use of light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, pushing the market growth. Moreover, numerous vehicle manufacturers are investing considerably in R&D to create advanced microcars. This will have a favorable impact on the growth of the microcars market over the forecast period.

A decline in vehicle loan interest rates, easy availability of credit through tailored financial schemes, and a rise in consumer income are some of the causes accelerating the sales and manufacturing of microcars. Furthermore, several automobile firms are focusing on the development of electric microcars due to escalating demand for them. Government agencies throughout the world are pushing the manufacturing of electric microcars by offering attractive tax breaks and incentives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global microcars market amounted to US$ 30 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for microcars is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global microcars market is set to touch US$ 50 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific captured 36% share of the worldwide market in 2022.

4-wheel microcars accounted for 76.2% share of the global market in 2022.



“Increasing environmental concerns, rising fuel prices, and traffic congestion globally have put an emphasis on modernizing transportation facilities. Consequently, vehicle makers are concentrating on creating small vehicles that are fuel-efficient, comfortable, and inexpensive. This is projected to propel the global microcar market over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8450

Key Companies Profiled in Microcars Market Report

Ford Motor Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Daimler AG

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the worldwide microcars market due to the presence of a large population in the region, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for passenger cars. People in the region prefer buying smaller automobiles since they are inexpensive and cost less to maintain.

The market in North America and Europe is also witnessing robust growth due expanding demand for electric microcars in these regions.

Key Segments of Microcars Industry Research

By Wheel : 4-wheel Microcars 3-wheel Microcars

By Drive Type : All-wheel Drive (AWD) 2-wheel Drive/1-wheel Drive

By Fuel Type : Electric Petrol/Diesel Hybrid

By Application : Commercial Personal

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons (Get 20% Discount):

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8450

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microcars market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on wheel (4-wheel microcars, 3-wheel microcars), drive type (all-wheel drive (AWD), 2-wheel drive/1-wheel drive), fuel type (electric, petrol/diesel, hybrid), application (commercial, personal) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Brake Components Market: The global automotive brake components market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach a valuation US$ 75.6 billion by 2032.

Automotive Brake Caliper Market Share: The global automotive brake caliper market is valued at US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 13 billion by the end of 2033.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Market Outlook: The global automotive active health monitoring systems market is expected to surge ahead at CAGR of 30.2%, rising from its current market value of US$ 500 million to US$ 7 billion by the end of 2033.

Global Automotive Additives Market Share: The global automotive additives market is estimated at USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email: shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube