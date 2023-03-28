The Global Online Jewelry Market is forecast to grow by $36.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Jewelry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821852/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online jewelry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in jewelry design and technology, rise in internet penetration and m-commerce, and e-retailers providing convenient services.



The online jewelry market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fine jewelry

• Fashion jewelry



By Product Type

• Rings

• Earrings

• Necklaces

• Bangles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of omnichannel strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the online jewelry market growth during the next few years. Also, personalization and customization of jewelry and rising sales of fashion jewelry through specialty and fashion e-retailers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online jewelry market covers the following areas:

• Online jewelry market sizing

• Online jewelry market forecast

• Online jewelry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online jewelry market vendors that include CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Pandora Jewelry LLC, PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Stuller Inc., and Swarovski AG. Also, the online jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821852/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________