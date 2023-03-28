Australia Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 136 Existing Data Centers and 25 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers.
The government has launched several digital initiatives such as the Digital Health Strategy, Digital Government Strategy, the Digital Economy Strategy, the connectivity strategy, including the National Broadband Strategy, among others.
The Australia data center market is driven by technology innovations, HPC technology adoption, government initiatives, growing connectivity, increasing cloud presence, and growing data center investments.
The Top 3 operators in the Australia Data Center Market AirTrunk, NextDC and CDC Data Centres contribute to more than 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the market.
In the Australia Data Center Market, Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra contribute to more than 80% of the raised floor area.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 136 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 25 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Toowoomba, Hobart, Newcastle, Dubbo, Albury, Darwin, Tamworth, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Grafton, Townsville, Mackay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- I. Quarter Rack (1/4)
- II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (136 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (25 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- AirTrunk
- NEXTDC
- CDC Data Centres
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Global Switch
- Digital Realty
- Keppel DC REIT (Macquarie Telecom Group)
- Keppel DC REIT (Iseek)
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Keppel Data Centres
- Polaris
- Equinix & PGIM
- DCI Data Centers
- 5G Networks
- Geraldton Data Centre
- AAPT
- Telstra (Centuria REIT)
- Verizon
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd CAN
- Interactive
- DXN
- YourDC
- PIPE Networks
- DC Two
- DC Alliance
- Telstra
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Digital Sense
- DC West
- Integer DC
- intervolve
- Syncom
- Internode Pty Ltd
- Over the wire
- Micron21
- Colocity
- Vocus Group
- Edge Centres
- Secure Data Centre
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- TransACT Capital Communications Pty Ltd
- Gold Coast Data Centre.
