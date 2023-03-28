Australia Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 136 Existing Data Centers and 25 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers.

The government has launched several digital initiatives such as the Digital Health Strategy, Digital Government Strategy, the Digital Economy Strategy, the connectivity strategy, including the National Broadband Strategy, among others.

The Australia data center market is driven by technology innovations, HPC technology adoption, government initiatives, growing connectivity, increasing cloud presence, and growing data center investments.

The Top 3 operators in the Australia Data Center Market AirTrunk, NextDC and CDC Data Centres contribute to more than 50% of the existing IT Load Capacity in the market.

In the Australia Data Center Market, Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra contribute to more than 80% of the raised floor area.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 136 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 25 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Toowoomba, Hobart, Newcastle, Dubbo, Albury, Darwin, Tamworth, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Grafton, Townsville, Mackay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing I. Quarter Rack (1/4) II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (136 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (25 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

AirTrunk

NEXTDC

CDC Data Centres

Equinix

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Digital Realty

Keppel DC REIT (Macquarie Telecom Group)

Keppel DC REIT (Iseek)

Macquarie Telecom Group

Keppel Data Centres

Polaris

Equinix & PGIM

DCI Data Centers

5G Networks

Geraldton Data Centre

AAPT

Telstra (Centuria REIT)

Verizon

Pulse DC Pty Ltd CAN

Interactive

DXN

YourDC

PIPE Networks

DC Two

DC Alliance

Telstra

Leading Edge Data Centres

Digital Sense

DC West

Integer DC

intervolve

Syncom

Internode Pty Ltd

Over the wire

Micron21

Colocity

Vocus Group

Edge Centres

Secure Data Centre

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

TransACT Capital Communications Pty Ltd

Gold Coast Data Centre.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7616q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.