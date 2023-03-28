The Global Cartridge Seals Market is forecast to grow by USD 253.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cartridge Seals Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796788/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cartridge seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for aftermarket cartridge seals, rising demand in manufacturing industries, and growing adoption of renewable energy.



The cartridge seals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Water and wastewater



By Type

• Single seals

• Double seals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing investments in offshore production as one of the prime reasons driving the cartridge seals market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for power generation and increasing popularity of IoT for cartridge seals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cartridge seals market covers the following areas:

• Cartridge seals market sizing

• Cartridge seals market forecast

• Cartridge seals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cartridge seals market vendors that include A.W. Chesterton Co., AES Engineering Ltd., Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, TREM Engineering JSC, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., and Kaman Corp. Also, the cartridge seals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



