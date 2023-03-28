Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market By Therapy, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



'Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market,' the global ovarian cancer drugs market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.



The key factors that drive the growth of the ovarian cancer drugs market size are increase in aging population of women, rise in prevalence of ovarian cancer, introduction of innovative medications and increase in government support. Moreover, upsurge in healthcare spending and amplified government funding are some of the major ovarian cancer drugs market trends.

However, high cost of drug development and threat of failure are likely to hamper the growth of the ovarian cancer drugs market during the forecast period. Conversely, advancement of cancer research and personalized medicine approaches are expected to provide numerous opportunities in ovarian cancer drugs industry during the forecast period.



By therapy, the targeted therapy segment dominated the ovarian cancer drugs industry in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to identification of molecular targets of cancer cells, fewer adverse effects, and availability of number of targeted therapeutic. In addition, recent advances in cellular technology have contributed to improve the understanding of tumour cells and their metabolism at molecular level, which further propel the market growth of this segment.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest ovarian cancer drugs market Share in 2021 owing to increase in prevalence of ovarian cancer and increase in number of hospitalization. Moreover, the rapid adoption of automation technologies, such as pharmacy robots, dispensing, and packaging systems is driving the segment growth.



Region wise, North America has the highest ovarian cancer drugs market share and is registering a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance is due to presence of large patient population, strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, well developed healthcare infrastructure.

In addition, favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare system, higher number of research, development, & innovation activities and higher adoption of advanced therapeutics further drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the ovarian cancer drugs market forecast.

The evolving healthcare regulatory landscape, an increase in the number of patients with ovarian cancer, and the government's emphasis on enhancing R&D capabilities for innovative drug development are the key driving factors that boost the growth of the market in the region.



KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY



On the basis of ovarian cancer drugs market analysis, the targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.



Depending on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2283.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5063.59 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Players

Abbvie Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Clovis Oncology

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Key Market Segments

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Drug Class

PARP Inhibitors

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacy

Online Providers

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if4vi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment