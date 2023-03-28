The Global Slot Machine Market is forecast to grow by $3680.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slot Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796752/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the slot machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing vendor involvement in market, legalization of gambling, and expansion of casinos.



The slot machine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Casino

• Others



By Product

• Digital

• Mechanical



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies favorable regulatory policies as one of the prime reasons driving the slot machine market growth during the next few years. Also, use of bitcoins in gambling and use of virtual currency for awarding prize will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the slot machine market covers the following areas:

• Slot machine market sizing

• Slot machine market forecast

• Slot machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading slot machine market vendors that include AMATIC Industries GmbH, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aries Technology LLC, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SAU, Scientific Games LLC, Universal Entertainment Corp., Accel Entertainment Inc., and APEX pro gaming s.r.o. Also, the slot machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

