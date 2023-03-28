Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market size is expected to grow from $838 Billion in 2022 and is expected at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast Period 2022-2030. Global demand for protection against data breaches and breaches is a key factor driving the expansion of the enterprise 2.0 market. The growing trend toward online customer support and engagement, as well as the accelerating rate of production, will increase sales forecasts for the global enterprise 2.0 technology market in the coming years. In addition, the emergence of modern tools such as artificial intelligence and other integrated software will contribute to the expansion of the enterprise 2.0 technologies market between 2022 and 2030.

The global enterprise 2.0 technologies market is segmented by platform type, organization size, vertical industry, and region. The market is segmented by platform type into wikis, social networking, social bookmarking, online communities, mashups, and blogs.

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Recent Developments:

In terms of recent developments, there have been several notable acquisitions in the enterprise 2.0 technology market. In 2021, Salesforce acquired popular team collaboration platform Slack for $27.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Salesforce's position in the enterprise software market and enable Salesforce to offer its customers a more complete suite of collaboration tools.

In 2020, Atlassian, a leading provider of collaboration and productivity software, acquired Mindville, a Swedish-based asset and configuration management company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Atlassian's capabilities in the IT service management market.

In addition to acquisitions, there have been several product launches and updates in the Enterprise 2.0 technology marketplace. For example, in 2021 Microsoft launched Viva, a new employee experience platform that integrates with Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications to provide employees with a personalized and engaging experience.

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Better collaboration and communication: Enterprise 2.0 technologies can make it simpler for employees to collaborate and communicate with one another, resulting in more work being completed and better decisions being made.

By providing employees with tools for interacting and collaborating, businesses can increase employee engagement and boost employee satisfaction.

As business operations become more global, workers in different locations and at varying times require improved communication and collaboration tools.

Increasing mobile labor force: As more employees work from home or on the go, workplace 2.0 technologies can help them collaborate and remain in contact with coworkers.

Restraints:

Using social media and collaboration tools can raise security concerns, particularly regarding data privacy and information security.

Change is difficult to accept: Enterprise 2.0 technologies necessitate a cultural shift, which can be difficult for both employees and management to embrace.

The implementation of enterprise 2.0 technologies can be difficult and time-consuming, particularly in large organizations with numerous departments and locations.

Opportunities:

An increasing number of individuals are utilizing cloud-based solutions, which is beneficial for the enterprise 2.0 technologies market. Cloud-based platforms enable businesses to use these tools in a scalable and economical manner.

Changes in technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, can increase the utility of enterprise 2.0 technologies and create new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Regional Outlook:

Due to the increasing penetration of IoT technologies across industry sectors and the availability of high-speed broadband connectivity services, which is a key factor enabling the communication of multiple devices, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global market over the forecast period. There are many devices on the network. In addition, market growth during the forecast period is anticipated to be fueled by the dominance of key participants across regions and the market's rapid expansion.

Due to the widespread adoption of IoT in numerous end-use industries, such as healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, and retail, APAC will be one of the most promising markets with the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Countries such as China and India are expected to lead the development of intelligent solutions in many industries, including the deployment of smart grids, and are the primary drivers of IoT development across regions. The APAC region presents tremendous growth opportunities for market participants over the next eight years due to the dearth of competent resources and the high demand from SMEs.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 838 Billion By Type Homegrown

Free

Purchased

Other By Applications Electronics

Industrial

Media

Other By Companies Enghouse systems, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM CORPORATION, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CafeX Communications Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Avaya Inc, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Enghouse systems, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM CORPORATION, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CafeX Communications Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Avaya Inc, and Others.

By Type:

Homegrown

Free

Purchased

Other

By Application:

Electronics

Industrial

Media

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

