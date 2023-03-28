Organic Tea Coffee Market is projected to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Tea Coffee Market size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2030. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Without the use of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or chemical fertilizers, organic teas are cultivated and processed. In contrast, producers use organic methods, such as solar-powered or sticky insect traps, to cultivate sustainable tea crops. The growth of the market for organic tea is fueled by the rising demand for healthy diet options. In addition, organic tea consumption is increasing as a result of the low negative effects of tea and its significance in reducing superfluous body fat and boosting the metabolism. Even organic coffee is grown and produced without the use of chemical or synthetic fertilizers.

It is well-known that oolong tea improves gastrointestinal health, lowers cholesterol, and protects brain, bone, and dental health; however, due to its high antioxidant content, it may also aid in the prevention of numerous diseases. This is due to their high polyphenol content, which protects against free radicals and reduces inflammation. Utilizing organic fertilizers such as coffee pulp, poultry manure, and compost, coffee is produced. Caffeine is significantly higher in organic coffee than in organic tea, as it enhances alertness and metabolism. Organic coffee and tea contain antioxidants that have health-promoting properties.

Organic Tea Coffee Market Recent Developments:

In April 2021 , Enroot launched Organic Sparkling Cold Brew Tea. SCS Global Services is pleased to be selected to partner with Enroot, manufacturer of slow-cold organic sparkling tea, to support its efforts to establish a comprehensive responsible sourcing policy for product ingredients and conduct verification audits of its suppliers. . The five flavors are -> Rest, Recharge, Revive, Rejuvenate, Revive.

, Enroot launched Organic Sparkling Cold Brew Tea. SCS Global Services is pleased to be selected to partner with Enroot, manufacturer of slow-cold organic sparkling tea, to support its efforts to establish a comprehensive responsible sourcing policy for product ingredients and conduct verification audits of its suppliers. . The five flavors are -> Rest, Recharge, Revive, Rejuvenate, Revive. In September 2021 , Nespresso launched a new organic coffee to help revive extremely vulnerable coffee farms in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Coffee lovers in Vietnam will soon be able to enjoy the new organic coffee, which will help revitalize one of the most vulnerable agricultural regions in the world. This coffee is grown in the rain-rich volcanic soil of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where instability has devastated a once thriving coffee farming community. The product was named KAHAWA ya CONGO.

, Nespresso launched a new organic coffee to help revive extremely vulnerable coffee farms in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Coffee lovers in Vietnam will soon be able to enjoy the new organic coffee, which will help revitalize one of the most vulnerable agricultural regions in the world. This coffee is grown in the rain-rich volcanic soil of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where instability has devastated a once thriving coffee farming community. The product was named KAHAWA ya CONGO. In January 2022, Numi Organic Tea partnered with We Work to become the exclusive tea partner. Within the agreement, Numi will supply tea products to more than 100 pantries across 275 locations in the United States and Canada. Numi will offer WeWork members six of their top-selling teas, including Aged Earl Grey, Moroccan Mint, Jasmine Green, Breakfast Blend, Matcha Toasted Rice and Rooibos Chai. Numi also sponsors We Work every year on Earth Day.

Organic Tea Coffee Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Recently, organic products have gained popularity due to their medicinal properties. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer will kill approximately 10 million people by 2020, making it the primary cause of death worldwide. As cancer spreads rapidly across the globe, the demand for organic tea and coffee is skyrocketing. As recent interest in health has increased, organic tea and coffee have become increasingly popular in daily life. And choosing organic tea and coffee contributes to global health improvement efforts. Because the leaves do not contain synthetic pesticides or herbicide residue, organic teas have greater health benefits. This factor is influencing consumer preference towards organic tea and coffee, thereby driving market expansion.

Challenges:

Organic tea and coffee are priced at a premium. This is due to the absence of synthetic compounds in the majority of organic tea cultivation, which raises production costs. Certified organic products are more expensive than conventional products by 15 to 20%. In addition, export prices are affected by the increasing demand for pesticide-free organic tea and coffee on international markets. These factors increase the price of organic coffee and tea, inhibiting market expansion.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global market for organic tea and coffee can be subdivided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a 37 percent market share compared to other regions. This is due to the increasing demand for tea and coffee in India, China, and other Asian countries that produce these beverages. According to Tea Industry and Exports in India, India is one of the largest tea producers in the world, utilizing nearly 80% of its own output. In 2020, China will produce approximately 2.97 million metric tons of tea. In 2019, India exported nearly 250 million kilograms of tea. For this reason, the period estimated between 2022 and 2027 will be advantageous for the Asia-Pacific region.

In contrast, natural foods and beverages are becoming increasingly prevalent in developed nations such as North America and Europe. During the period between 2022 and 2027, the organic tea and coffee market in North America is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate worldwide. The largest importers of oolong tea are Australia, France, Canada, the United States, and Saudi Arabia. According to the United States Tea Association, approximately 160 million Americans consume tea on a daily basis, representing roughly half of the nation's population. In 2012, grocery store sales exceeded $2.25 billion, while consumer auto purchases also increased.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.6 Billion By Type Organic Coffee

Organic Tea By Applications Retail

Institutional

Commercial

Other By Packaging Plastic Containers

Paper Pouches

Aluminum Tins

Cartons

Tea Bags

Others By Companies Tata Global Beverages Limited, The Unilever Group, Organic India Private, Associated British Food Plc., The Stash Tea Company, Republic of Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Humanitea Company, Purity Organic Inc., Numi Organic Tea., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Organic Tea Coffee Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Tata Global Beverages Limited, The Unilever Group, Organic India Private, Associated British Food Plc., The Stash Tea Company, Republic of Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Humanitea Company, Purity Organic Inc., Numi Organic Tea., and Others.

By Type:

Organic Coffee

Organic Tea

By Application:

Retail

Institutional

Commercial

Other

By Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Paper Pouches

Aluminum Tins

Cartons

Tea Bags

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

