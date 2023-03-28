Sweetener Powder Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sweetener Powder Market Size Is Expected To Reach A CAGR Of 8.0% During the Forecast Period 2022-2030. Powdered sweeteners are culinary additives used to impart a sweet flavor to foods without adding calories. Despite the fact that the health-conscious population is beginning to reduce sugar consumption, individuals are unwilling to sacrifice flavor. Powdered sweetener is a versatile product used both as a tabletop sweetener and a food additive. Governmental regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rigorously regulate the use of powdered sweeteners as food additives to improve the flavor and sweetness of food. (FDA). Due to the relatively high health-conscious population in developed nations, the market for sweetener powder is booming.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Sweetener Powder Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Sweetener Powder Market Recent Developments:

In 2017 , Tate & Lyle of the UK launched crystalline allulose. Certain product portfolio expansions have been made to expand the application of allulose syrup, such as table-top sweeteners, meal replacement mixes, and dry beverages, chocolate confectionery, and fat-based creams. We launched this product to add taste and pleasure to meals without calories.

, Tate & Lyle of the UK launched crystalline allulose. Certain product portfolio expansions have been made to expand the application of allulose syrup, such as table-top sweeteners, meal replacement mixes, and dry beverages, chocolate confectionery, and fat-based creams. We launched this product to add taste and pleasure to meals without calories. In November 2016, PureCircle Ltd., one of the major multinational food manufacturers based in Malaysia, launched Sigma-Beverage. This product is specially formulated for use in beverages to improve the texture and taste of beverages. It is the company's third specific stevia sweetener, along with two others such as Sigma-Tea and Sigma-Dairy.

Sweetener Powder Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The rising awareness of the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption has increased the demand for sugar substitutes. Individuals can reduce their sugar consumption without forsaking flavor by substituting sweetener granules for sugar.

The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the demand for saccharine granules. Patients with diabetes are required to monitor their sugar intake, and sweetener granules offer a sugar-free alternative to traditional sugar.

Restraints:

Particularly in low-income markets, the price of sweetener granules can be significantly higher than that of conventional sugar.

Although sweetener granules are intended to replicate sugar's flavor, they may not be able to do so in all applications, which can reduce their marketability in certain sectors.

While sweetener granules are marketed as healthier alternatives to traditional sugar, concerns about the safety of certain artificial sweeteners can limit their application.

Opportunities:

Natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit are in high demand as an alternative to artificial sweeteners.

The market for sweetener powder is primed for innovation, such as the development of new flavors and formulations that replicate the flavor of traditional sugar more closely.

Demand growth in emerging markets Due to the rising demand for healthier food options and the increasing adoption of westernized dietary patterns, emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the market for sweetener powder.

Regional Outlook:

The United States dominates in terms of market size and value. There is a high demand for powdered sweeteners used in a variety of culinary and beverage applications. During the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the sweetener powders market. This expansion can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic and conventional sweeteners in the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, increasing consumer awareness of healthy eating is propelling the demand for sweetener powders throughout Latin America. During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to remain the largest market for sweetener powders. The Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions are anticipated to lead the global market for sweetener powders over the forecast period, due to rising demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, respectively.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9076/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.0% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Organic Sweetener Powder, Conventional Sweetener Powder, Other By Applications Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, Others By Companies Merisant, Cargill, Van Wankum Ingredients, HYETSweet, Archer Daniels Midland, PureCircle, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Sweetener Powder Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Merisant, Cargill, Van Wankum Ingredients, HYETSweet, Archer Daniels Midland, PureCircle, and Others.

By Type:

Organic Sweetener Powder

Conventional Sweetener Powder

Other

By Application:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Edge Banding Machines Market - The Edge bending machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2030, totaling around 385.6 Million by 2030. North America is dominating the global market as a result of increased sales volume from end-use industries such as automotive and heavy industries, which, in tandem with an increase in construction activity across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is expected to drive industry expansion over the next eight years.

The Edge bending machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2030, totaling around 385.6 Million by 2030. North America is dominating the global market as a result of increased sales volume from end-use industries such as automotive and heavy industries, which, in tandem with an increase in construction activity across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is expected to drive industry expansion over the next eight years. Agricultural Drones Market - The Agricultural Drones Market size was valued at USD 1,197.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6,029.86 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.68% from 2023 to 2030. During the forecast period, the market for agricultural drones in Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase significantly. To expedite the adoption of agricultural drones, countries in the region are steadily increasing their R&D spending. Additionally, the expansion of venture capital supplied to UAV manufacturers in the region has contributed to the expansion of the industry.

The Agricultural Drones Market size was valued at USD 1,197.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6,029.86 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.68% from 2023 to 2030. During the forecast period, the market for agricultural drones in Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase significantly. To expedite the adoption of agricultural drones, countries in the region are steadily increasing their R&D spending. Additionally, the expansion of venture capital supplied to UAV manufacturers in the region has contributed to the expansion of the industry. Airbag control unit Market - From USD 6,927 Million in 2022 to USD 11,050 Million in 2030, the global Airbag Control Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2030. Asia-Pacific is the largest vehicle producer in the world, with a 2017 market share of USD 3,949 million and a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2027. All major automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and General Motors Co., are present in the region. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is flooded with several national producers.

From USD 6,927 Million in 2022 to USD 11,050 Million in 2030, the global Airbag Control Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2030. Asia-Pacific is the largest vehicle producer in the world, with a 2017 market share of USD 3,949 million and a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2027. All major automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and General Motors Co., are present in the region. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is flooded with several national producers. Aviation Asset Management Market - The global Aviation Asset Management Market size was USD 178.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 290.76 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, more than half of all revenue came from the Asia-Pacific aviation asset management market, which is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The growth is because the government and public-private firms are spending more and more money to improve the airport infrastructure.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com