The Global Medical Education Market is forecast to grow by $208.73 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period

Our report on the medical education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of online medical education programs, the advent of visual technologies in medical education, and the rise in organic growth.



The medical education market is segmented as below:

By Learning Method

• Blended learning

• Online learning



By Courses

• Graduation courses

• Certifications and trainings

• Post graduate courses



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies gamification in medical education as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations and the growing popularity of microlearning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical education market covers the following areas:

• Medical education market sizing

• Medical education market forecast

• Medical education market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical education market vendors that include All India Institute of Medical Sciences, KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, National University of Singapore, Siemens Healthineers AG, TTUHSC, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of Eastern Finland, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, Western Governors University, Yale University, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, The University of Alabama, and University of Liverpool. Also, the medical education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

