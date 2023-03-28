Singing River Trail – Decatur to Shoals Draft Plan Review

Decatur, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch 2035 and the Singing River Trail have begun the process of developing a trail master plan that will connect Decatur to the Florence/Muscle Shoals region, building on the original master plan that connected Huntsville to Athens and Decatur. Local residents are invited to come learn about what we have included in the draft plan and contribute their feedback into the vision for the Singing River Trail route. We want to hear from you!

The community is invited to participate in a review of the draft master plan for the Singing River Trail. Come share your thoughts with the project team. What do you like about the destination connections? What other ideas do you have?

For the public’s convenience, there are two locations on two dates in Decatur and Florence (April 12th and April 13th).

When/Where:

Wednesday, April 12th, 4-6pm at Decatur-Morgan County Tourism (350 Market Street NE, Decatur, AL)

Thursday, April 13th , 4-6pm at Singin’ River Brewing (526 E College St, Florence, AL 35630)

Project Website

For additional project information and resources, visit: https://singingrivertrail.com/