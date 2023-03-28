Global $800+ Million Atomic Force Microscopy Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031: Surging Adoption in Life Sciences and Biology, Semiconductors, Electronics, & Nanomaterial Science

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy Market By Offering, By Grade, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atomic force microscopy market was valued at $480.53 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $806 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a powerful, multifunctional imaging platform that allows biological samples, from single molecules to living cells, to be visualized and manipulated. Soon after the instrument was invented, it was recognized that in order to maximize the opportunities of AFM imaging in biology, various technological developments would be required to address certain limitations of the method.



The growth of the atomic force microscopy market share is majorly driven by increase in demand high-resolution microscopy and growing demand for atomic force microscopy and scanning force microscopy in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Moreover, the growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the atomic force microscopy market size during the forecast period.



According to atomic force microscopy market analysis, the industrial grade AFM segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecasted period. The material science segment accounted for around 40.9% market share in 2021.

Surge in adoption of atomic force microscopes in domains like life sciences and biology, semiconductors, electronics, nanomaterial science, and other Industries has driven the atomic force microscopy market growth.

Key Findings of the Study



In 2021, the atomic force microscopes segment was the major revenue contributor to the atomic force microscopy industry, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.



The material science and semiconductors & electronics segments together accounted for around 72.2% of the atomic force microscopy market trends in 2021.



The industrial grade AFM segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.



North America contributed for the major atomic force microscopy share, accounting for more than 38.7% share in 2021.

Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

Key Market Players

Park Systems

Oxford Instruments

Nanosurf AG

NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments

Nanomagnetics Instruments

Nanonics Imaging Ltd

AFM Workshop

Attocube Systems AG

Anton Paar

Semilab Inc.

Concept Scientific Instruments

Advanced Technologies Center

Bruker Corporation

HORIBA, Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp (HHT)

WITec (Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH)

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Atomic Force Microscopes

Probes

By Grade

Industrial Grade AFM

Research Grade AFM

By Application

Academics

Stream

Life Sciences

Chemistry

Others

Others

Material Science

Semiconductors and Electronics

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Indonesia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

