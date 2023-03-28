English Danish

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 04 - 2023

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 March 2023

Danish Business Authority closes the case: ROCKWOOL did not violate any Russia-related sanctions

On 28 February 2023, ROCKWOOL received a letter from the Danish Business Authority with questions regarding the company's activities in Russia.

ROCKWOOL promptly provided all the information requested, both regarding activities post Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and post its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This includes two follow-up letters, which we shared publicly on our website (ROCKWOOL responds to the Danish Business Authority regarding its activities in Russia). Today’s letter to ROCKWOOL is attached.

The Danish Business Authority has concluded that ROCKWOOL did not violate any Russia-related sanctions and has now closed the case.

That ROCKWOOL has not violated any sanctions is fully in line with the company’s expectations.

“As we have previously stated, ROCKWOOL has complied, and of course will continue to comply, with all Russia-related sanctions. ROCKWOOL works with strict, comprehensive guidelines and control measures in this area. The Danish Business Authority’s conclusion is therefore fully in line with our expectations, and we are pleased the case is now closed,” says Jens Birgersson, ROCKWOOL Group CEO.

We note that the information we provided has been forwarded to the Customs Agency, and here we point out that there is no prohibition on the import of stone wool products from Russia to the EU. We voluntarily stopped all import of stone wool products from Russia in the middle of 2022.

Further information:

Michael Zarin

Vice President, Group Communications

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 84 15 26

