The Global Digital Education Content Market is forecast to grow by $42.13 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period

Our report on the digital education content market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices, growing emphasis on personalized learning, and growing government initiatives to support digital education.



The digital education content market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K-12

• Higher education



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising influence of data analytics in digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education content market growth during the next few years. Also, growing shift toward connected learning and growing prominence for gamification and mobile apps for learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital education content market covers the following areas:

• Digital education content market sizing

• Digital education content market forecast

• Digital education content market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital education content market vendors that include 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc., Cambridge University Press, City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edmentum Inc., Edutech, Graham Holdings Co., Guild Education Inc., Hurix System Pvt. Ltd., Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Pearson Plc, Swift Elearning Services Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udacity Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Oxford University Press, and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Also, the digital education content market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

