Safety Helmet Market to Cross USD 3.15 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand from Construction and Industrial Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, the Safety Helmet Market had a value of USD 2.01 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Safety helmets are an essential piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is designed to protect the head from injury in the event of an accident. Helmets are commonly used in industrial settings, construction sites, and other hazardous work environments where the risk of head injury is high. Safety helmets also provide protection against other hazards, such as electrical shock and penetration by sharp objects.

Market Analysis

The safety helmet market is expected to experience a significant increase in revenue growth due to two main factors: the rising number of head injuries in the workplace, and the growing demand for safety helmets in various industries such as mining, building and construction, and manufacturing operations. Moreover, the demand for safety helmets is increasing rapidly in various industries such as mining, building and construction, and manufacturing operations. These industries involve a high level of physical labor and expose workers to potential hazards such as falling objects, electrical hazards, and impacts. As a result, safety helmets have become an indispensable safety measure in such industries to prevent head injuries.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Delta Plus Group Bullard, Honeywell International Inc., MSA JSP Poison Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA Uvex Group, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Concord Helmet & Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., OccuNomix International LLC, VOSS-HELME GmbH & Co. KG Pyramex, 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC.

Impact of Recession on Safety Helmet Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the safety helmet market can vary depending on the industry and regulatory environment. While a recession may lead to a decrease in demand and sales for safety helmets, it can also create opportunities for innovation and new market opportunities.

Safety Helmet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.01 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 3.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Safety Helmet Market: Key Segmentation • By Material (Polyethylene, Acrylamide Butane Polystyrene, Polycarbonate)

• By Product (Hard Hats, Bump Caps, Hard Bump Caps, Soft Bump Caps)

• By End-use (Construction, Manufacturing, Mining Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

Full-face smart helmets are particularly popular in Europe, and they have dominated the safety helmet market. They provide superior protection to workers and are particularly useful in hazardous environments. With the rapid growth of the vehicle manufacturing industry, the demand for such helmets is only expected to increase further. With innovative technologies such as full-face smart helmets and industrial helmets, the market is expected to witness considerable expansion in the near future.

Key Takeaway from Safety Helmet Market Study

The construction segment is a leading contributor to the revenue of the global market, and the demand for safety helmets is expected to increase in the coming years. This growth is driven by the need for better infrastructure and the growing awareness of the importance of worker safety.

The polyethylene segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market due to its low cost, excellent impact resistance, durability, and lightweight. With the increasing demand for safety helmets across various industries, polyethylene helmets will remain an attractive option for both large and small businesses.

Recent Developments Related to Safety Helmet Market

Pacific Helmets, a leading manufacturer based in Whanganui, New Zealand, has recently completed the development of new helmets designed to protect firefighters from carcinogens. The helmets have been specifically designed to reduce the exposure of firefighters to harmful substances, such as smoke and chemicals that they are exposed to on a regular basis.

KASK, a renowned brand in the safety gear industry, has recently launched its latest product, the Type 2 Safety Helmet, specially designed for the construction sector. This new addition to KASK's range of safety helmets offers enhanced protection, improved comfort, and better durability. KASK's Type 2 Safety Helmet is designed to provide the highest level of safety, meeting the latest safety standards and regulations.

