Global Pet Insurance Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $19.852 Billion, Accelerating at a CAGR of 31.41%

The pet insurance market is forecast to grow by $19,852.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.41%

This study identifies the significant adoption of business development strategies among insurance companies as one of the prime reasons driving the pet insurance market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by rising pet population, rising pet ownership and increased spending on pets, and rising concerns over the well-being of pets.Also, the growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services and the increased number of strategic alliances by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pet insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet insurance market vendors. Also, the pet insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd.

Allianz SE

Anicom Holdings Inc.

Dotsure Ltd.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC

Hollard Insurance Group

Independence Pet Group

Intact Financial Corp.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Metlife Inc.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

NSM Insurance Group

Oneplan

Petofy

Petplan Iberica S.L.

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

The Progressive Corp.

Trupanion Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pet insurance market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Insurance Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Insurance Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Insurance Type

7.3 Accidents and illness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Accidents only - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Insurance Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

