Zero Gravity Devices Are Now Available at The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women and men seeking a rejuvenated look and feel for aging or sun-damaged skin now have an especially advanced option with LED light therapy by Zero Gravity at the Dallas- and Irving-based Dermatology Office. Starting this spring, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner is offering a range of cosmetic treatments from Zero Gravity: Perfectio X™, Sapphire X™, Genesis Z, GENESIS PRIME, and Aecor Max. The technology powering these devices helps to reverse damage to skin cells and deliver stunning results.



Light-based treatments from Zero Gravity provide many benefits, including stimulating DNA/RNA synthesis, improving blood flow so that more oxygen and nutrients are delivered to cells, building new capillaries, boosting the production of collagen, repairing damaged tissue, enhancing the healing capabilities of the skin, reducing the effects of oxidative stress, softening wrinkles and fine lines, promoting the production of elastin, lifting and tightening skin, and reducing irregular pigmentation or redness.

Treatments are safe, non-invasive, chemical-free, and FDA-approved.

The X Series by Zero Gravity consists of treatments like Perfectio X™ and Sapphire X™. Perfectio X™ is a red and infrared LED light therapy device that gently delivers a precise amount of energy to the skin to stimulate production of collagen and elastin. It uses the same light technology that NASA originally created to grow plants on space shuttle missions, but in this case employs the light to provide a deeper, more effective treatment that targets all skin layers. This device will also boost the effectiveness of topical skin products.

Traditionally, blue light has been used primarily in bacteria-killing acne treatments, but researchers have more recently discovered that it is highly effective for correcting other skin imperfections as well. Sapphire X™ is a blue light phototherapy device that reduces blemishes, detoxifies, and addresses inflammation, redness, and scars for a clearer, more even complexion.

Genesis Z uses red light to improve skin volume with collagen, GENESIS PRIME blends three energies—infrared light, radiofrequency, and topical heating—for boosting collagen, and Aecor Max uses a range of diodes to promote skin health and beauty.

For more details about light therapy treatments with Zero Gravity, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form online.