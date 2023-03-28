The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is forecast to grow by $8057.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03992031/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the nuclear medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of SPECT/CT hybrid imaging systems, increased use of nuclear medicine for detecting diseases at an early stage, and growing cancer cases and rising investment in the oncology market.



The nuclear medicine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Radiotherapeutics

• Equipment SPECT and PET



By Application

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the minimal side effects of radiopharmaceuticals as compared with their potential benefits as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear medicine market growth during the next few years. Also, growing research activities to widen the applications of hybrid imaging and the constant discovery and development of new radiopharmaceuticals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nuclear medicine market covers the following areas:

• Nuclear medicine market sizing

• Nuclear medicine market forecast

• Nuclear medicine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear medicine market vendors that include Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Cardinal Health Inc., Eckert and Ziegler AG, ECZACIBASI MONROL NUCLEAR PRODUCTS CO., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt Plc, Medi-Radiopharma , Mirion Technologies Inc., Necsa, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Tema Sinergie SpA, and TTG Imaging Solutions LLC. Also, the nuclear medicine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



