The Global Oatmeal Market is forecast to grow by USD 751.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

Our report on the oatmeal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid increase in urbanization globally, growing popularity of oatmeal, and expansion of oatmeal market.



The oatmeal market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Instant rolled oat

• Whole oat grain

• Regular oats

• Steel cut oats

• Others



By Product Type

• Cold oatmeal

• Hot oatmeal



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal as one of the prime reasons driving the oatmeal market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of partnerships and growth in organized retailing globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oatmeal market covers the following areas:

• Oatmeal market sizing

• Oatmeal market forecast

• Oatmeal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oatmeal market vendors that include Avena Foods Ltd., Blue Lake Milling, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Bright People Foods Inc., Castle Valley Mill, Easywell Consumer Products Inc., General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Grain Millers Inc., Kellogg Co, Morning Foods Ltd., Natunola Health Inc., Nestle SA, New Hope Mills Manufacturing Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Richardson International Ltd., Small Valley Milling, Torto Food Industries M Sdn Bhd, TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Weetabix Ltd. Also, the oatmeal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

