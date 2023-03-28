Biodegradable Plastics Market 2023 | Expansive Coverage on the Profit Sources - Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is estimated to reach over USD 31.53 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Environmental microbes can break down biodegradable polymers in a particular media and under the circumstances. They have several cutting-edge uses in the food and agriculture industries and are readily disposed of using waste management procedures. Therefore, biodegradable plastic is the best environmentally friendly alternative to traditional synthetic polymers. One of the main trends propelling market expansion is governments banning single-use plastic and increasing public awareness of plastic waste's negative consequences.

Additionally, the growing usage of biodegradable plastics in packaging and agriculture is projected to support the segment's growth. Plastics that don't break down are a global problem. Governments worldwide encourage biodegradable plastics and outlaw single-use plastics to combat this issue. Due to its eco-friendliness, people are willing to pay more for biodegradable plastics. Collectively, the elements above are giving the market a boost.





Furthermore, because they need a particular environment in terms of humidity and temperature, only some biodegradable plastics rapidly break down in the natural environment. Some biopolymers generate greenhouse gases as they break down, which is harmful to the environment. These elements will serve as roadblocks in the market's ascent.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021-new strategic alliance with Nature Works was launched by IMA Coffee, a world leader in the handling, processing, and packaging coffee. This partnership aims to increase the market for high-performance biodegradable K-cups in North America.

In February 2020-A joint venture between BASF and the Fabric Group (Italy) was established to provide a sustainable cling film alternative for fresh food packaging. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood will all be wrapped in the film. It will be created by the Fabric company utilizing Ecevit bioplastic from BASF, raising the need for biodegradable plastics in packaging applications.





List of Prominent Players in the Biodegradable plastics Market:

Biodegradable Plastics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 7.08 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 31.53 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 18.2 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Types, End-Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The healthcare sector is anticipated to have a growth in industry adoption. These are employed in various applications, including synthetic biology, dentistry, medication delivery systems, orthopedic devices, and wound care. Because it is biocompatible and dissolves naturally in the body, PLA is frequently employed in medicinal applications. But when e-commerce grew throughout the epidemic, there was a rise in the need for packaging-related goods. During the forecast period, the market for biodegradable plastics is anticipated to grow, propelled by elements including supporting governmental laws, advantageous environmental policies, and rising environmental concerns.

Challenges:

Market expansion is anticipated to be restricted by degradable plastics' high cost. The increased production costs of biodegradable plastics would be much higher than those of fossil fuels, and it has a detrimental impact on demand. The development of feedstock price trends significantly impacts how much biodegradable polymers cost to produce.

Regional Trends:

The North American region market is projected to register a tremendous market share. Due to the increased demand for microbial packaging in the food and consumer products industries, the U.S. market is anticipated to grow significantly over the projected period. Compared to traditional plastics, bio bags and bio-based plastics have a higher tensile strength, are more environmentally friendly, and are easier to use. As a result, it is anticipated that during the projection period, demand for biodegradable plastics will increase. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market.

Market participants have built new manufacturing facilities to meet the area's growing demand for biodegradable plastic. Consumers are gravitating more and more toward buying sustainable goods. The uptake of biodegradable products in the area is boosted by a notable rise in customers' environmental awareness, favorable environmental protection laws, and informed customers with a considerable money supply. During the forecast period, factors such as technological advancement and sizable investments in the research & development of biodegradable plastics are anticipated to provide growth possibilities.





Segmentation of Biodegradable plastics Market-

Based on the type:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Biodegradable Polyesters Polycaprolactone (PCL) Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene succinate (PBS)

Other Types Regenerative Cellulose Cellulose Derivative



Based on the end-use industry:

Packaging Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods Electrical Appliances Domestic Appliances Others

Textiles Medical & Healthcare Textile Personal care, clothes and other textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture Tapes & Mulch Films Others



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

