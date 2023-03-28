India Ammunition Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Significant Opportunities for Indian and International Companies Throughout the Supply Chain

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammunition Manufacturing Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ammunition manufacturing market was valued at INR 883.06 Bn in FY 2022, up from INR 788.20 Bn in FY 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 2.88%.

The ammunition manufacturing market offers appealing and significant opportunities for both, Indian and foreign, companies, throughout the supply chain. India has the third-largest armed forces in the world.

The budget includes expenditures for armed forces and civilian salaries, pensions, armed forces' modernization, production establishments, maintenance, and its research and development organizations. The government took several initiatives to encourage 'Make in India' activities through policy support initiatives to modernize its armed forces and reduce reliance on external defence procurement.



Market insights:

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) develops defence and security policies and oversees their implementation by the armed forces (that is, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force).

The budget includes expenditures for armed forces and civilian salaries, pensions, armed forces' modernization, production establishments, maintenance, and its research and development organizations. The government took several initiatives to encourage 'Make in India' activities through policy support initiatives in order to modernize its armed forces and reduce reliance on external defence procurement.



Impact of COVID-19:



During the first and second waves of COVID-19, the ammunition manufacturing industry witnessed a number of policy decisions being made and implemented. The government raised the automatic route limit for foreign investment in the sector and banned the import of certain defense items.

DPSUs had stopped working on most projects after the initial lockdown was imposed in 2020. Because of disruptions in the supply chain, the price of materials and components for defense equipment surged by 10%-15%.



Market Influencers:

Market drivers:



Territorial disputes with Pakistan and China potentially leads to increased military spending by India, which drives the growth in the Indian ammunition market. As disputes rises, the demand for weapons and ammunition increases to ensure the country's readiness for potential military conflict.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



India is one of the largest importers of military equipment in the world, including ammunition. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India was the world's second-largest importer of major weapons in the period 2016-2020, behind Saudi Arabia.

India's dependence on imported ammunition has been a concern for the country, as it has been working to increase its domestic production and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. India's military modernization has been ongoing for several decades, some of the reasons for the slow modernization include bureaucratic delays, corruption, and a lack of funds.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Ammunition Manufacturing Market in India - An Overview

4.1. India ammunition manufacturing market - An overview

4.1.1. Ammunition market size (FY 2018 - FY 2022)



Chapter 5: Ammunition Manufacturing Market - Segmentation

5.1. Ammunition manufacturing market segments

5.1.1. Ammunition manufacturing by PSUs and private companies (FY 2018 - FY 2021)

5.1.2. Budget allocated for the armed forces (FY 2023 - FY 2024)



Chapter 6: Impact of COVID- 19

6.1. Impact of COVID- 19



Chapter 7: Trade Analysis

7.1. Trade analysis

7.1.1. Exports

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

7.1.2. Imports

Value-wise

Volume-wise

Country-wise

7.2. Other exports - Based on value

7.3. Other imports - Based on value



Chapter 8: Government Initiatives

8.1. Government Initiatives



Chapter 9: Market Influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Trends & Defence Manufacturing Landscape

10.1. Trends

10.2. Defence Manufacturing Landscape



Chapter 11: Impact of Russia- Ukraine war

1.1. Impact of Russia-Ukraine war



Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

12.1. Ashok Leyland Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Financial information covered only for public companies.

12.2. Bharat Dynamics Limited

12.3. Bharat Electronics Limited

12.4. Bharat Forge Limited

12.5. BAE Systems India Services Private Limited

12.6. Brahmos Aerospace Private Limited

12.7. L&T Defense

12.8. Mahindra Defence Systems Limited

12.9. Tata Advanced Systems Limited

12.10. Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcsyap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.