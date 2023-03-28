Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Worth USD 454.01 Billion to 2031 with 14.03% CAGR | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Authentication Packaging Technology (Ink And Dyes, Security Inks, Holograms, Watermarks, Taggants), Track and Trace Packaging Technology (Barcode Technology, RFID Technology) and Application (Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to reach over USD 454.01 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.03% during the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the technique of safeguarding the product to stop and avoid counterfeiting and intellectual property infringement. Packaging entails wrapping the product and labelling that covering with specific identification marks for each product so that it can be monitored and traced and any attempts at counterfeiting are thwarted. The emergence of counterfeit goods, rising brand awareness, consumer awareness of product information, the growth of e-commerce, improvements in printing technology, and concerns about the effects of counterfeit packaging on marketing strategies for goods and consumer health are driving the market for anti-counterfeit packaging.





The market for anti-counterfeit packaging will also see new opportunities brought about by expanding consumer awareness, technological improvement, and corporate collaboration throughout the projected period. However, anti-counterfeit packaging must be produced at high installation and innovation costs, deterring new competitors and potential customers from adopting such solutions and limiting industry growth.



Recent Developments:

In April 2022, the opening of Avery Dennison's brand-new, cutting-edge production facility in Greater Noida was announced. Through this new facility, the business will centralize its manufacturing processes in order to better meet client expectations while utilising new technology and increasing efficiencies.

In July 2021, Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd., Asia's top online brand and content rights protection company, was bought by Authentix (SIPI). Through this tactical purchase, Authentix's portfolio of digital security technologies will now encompass online anti-counterfeiting and content rights solutions, broadening the range of services we can provide to clients seeking brand protection.

List of Prominent Players in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market:

3D AG (Switzerland)

3M Company (US)

Advanced Track and Trace (France)

AlpVision S.A. (Switzerland)

Ampacet Corporation (US)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (US)

Atlantic Zeiser GmBH (Germany)

Authentix, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

CCL Industries (US)

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Impinj Inc. (US)

Intelligent Label Solutions (UK)

SATO Holdings (Japan)

Savi Technology Inc.

SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland)

SML Group (Hong Kong)

Systech International (US)

Tracelink Inc. (US)

TruTag Technologies, Inc. (US)

Zebra Technologies Inc. (US)





Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 141.24 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 454.01 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 14.03% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Unit)and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Technologies And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The expanding demand for packaging products from the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage industries is the main factor propelling the expansion of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Due to an increase in counterfeiting incidents and the resulting financial losses for brand owners, manufacturers are turning towards creating items with anti-counterfeit packaging.

The retail sector is the main user of anti-counterfeit packaging, with a focus on food and electrical and electronic products. Various counterfeit goods have entered the market due to the recent sharp growth in customer demand for e-commerce purchases.

Challenges:

The high production and investment costs are the primary issue limiting the expansion of the anti-counterfeit packaging sector. Without a cost-effective solution, this might be a substantial obstacle for businesses looking to benefit from this new technology. Packaging fraud has become a serious concern for businesses trying to safeguard their brands. Few businesses can afford anti-counterfeit packaging materials on their own because of their high production and investment costs.

Additionally, because they do not sell enough products to recoup their investment quickly, many businesses lack the critical mass necessary to make it beneficial to spend in the battle against counterfeiting.

Regional Trends:

North America anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. It is anticipated that rising consumer demand for electronics, healthcare products, cosmetics, and food and beverages will have a considerable positive impact on industry growth. The traceability of these products has greatly increased as a result of the rising transparency demands of consumers.

The existence of complex anti-counterfeit regulations has aided the market's expansion. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a substantial share in the market. It is growing as a result of improved consumer education, which has led to a better comprehension of product-related information and increased demand for fake packaging in the area.





Segmentation of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market-

By Technologies

Authentication Packaging Technology Ink And Dyes Security Inks Holograms Overt Holograms Covert Hologram Watermarks Physical Paper Watermark Digital Watermark Taggants Detection Taggants Identification Taggants

Track and Trace Packaging Technology Barcode Technology Bar Code Labels Paper Barcode Labels Aluminum Barcode Labels



Polyester Barcode Labels Ceramic Barcode Labels RFID Technology Low Frequency RFID Ultra-high Frequency RFID High Frequency RFID



By Application

Food Packaging Canned Food Packaging Convenience Food Packaging Baby Food Packaged Bakery Products Confectionery Packaged Dairy Products Packaged Meat Products Packaged Seafood

Pharmaceutical Packaging Over The Counter Drugs Prescription Based Drugs



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





