The Global Power Electronics Market is forecast to grow by $9.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of renewable energy, innovations to reduce design time of power electronic systems, and rapid development of electric vehicles.



The power electronics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Discretes

• Modules



By Material

• Silicon

• Silicon carbide

• Gallium nitride



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of smart grids as one of the prime reasons driving the power electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning and new products launch will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power electronics market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Arete and Cocchi Technology, Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna-Power Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Also, the power electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

