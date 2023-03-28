The Global Cloud Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $49051.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.69% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Analytics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661016/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by hybrid and multi-cloud setups that can improve data connectivity, increasing demand for cloud-based applications, and machine learning and AI adoption.



The cloud analytics market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Hosted data warehouse solutions

• Cloud BI tools

• Complex event processing

• Others



By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Private cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in cloud security applications as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of cloud computing models and multi-cloud services gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud analytics market vendors that include Actian Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., VMware Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Also, the cloud analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

