2023 Deployment Strategies of Leading United States Telecom Operators in Open RAN (Radio Access Network): Focus on Dish Network, AT&T, Verizon, & T-Mobile

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployment Strategies of Leading U.S. Telecom Operators in Open RAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. has spared no effort in pushing the development of Open RAN (Radio Access Network) technology through policies such as the agreement signed between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and the research development funding allocated under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

However, currently, only the new player Dish has deployed its 5G network based on Open RAN technology; the other three major telecoms have yet to deploy Open RAN technology in their commercial networks.

After Verizon announced that it will adopt Open RAN sometime in 2023, Open RAN has once come under the spotlight in the U.S. telecom market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Open RAN Development and U.S. Industrial Policy

1.1 Evolution and Driving Force of RAN Technology

1.2 U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund



2. Development of Top 4 U.S. Telecom Operators in Open RAN

2.1 Dish Network

2.2 AT&T

2.3 Verizon

2.4 T-Mobile



3. Analyst's Perspective



Tables & Figures

Evolution and Characteristics of RAN Technology

Top 4 US Telecoms' Business Operations in 2Q22

Milestones of Dish's Network and Open RAN Business

Milestones of AT&T's Network and Open RAN Business

Milestones of Verizon's Network and Open RAN Business

Distribution of Funding in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Altiostar

Anokiwave

AT&T

Boost Mobile

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Dish Network

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Intel

Keysight

Mavenir

Microelectronics Technology

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

O2 Telefonica

Orange

Rakuten

Samsung

Sprint

Starlink

Telefonica

T-Mobile

Verizon

VMware

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kvwjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.