New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353754/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2030. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Wearables segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Renasas Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Toshiba Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353754/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
NFC Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Wearables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for POS
Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for POS Terminals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Smartphones,
Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other
Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Smartphones,
Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other
Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Smartphones,
Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: China 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other
Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: France 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Smartphones,
Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other
Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Smartphones,
Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: UK 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communication
(NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other
Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type -
Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS Terminals and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Near Field
Communication (NFC) Chips by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Smart Wearables, POS
Terminals and Other Product Types for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353754/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353754/?utm_source=GNW