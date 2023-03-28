Global Fast-Charging EV Batteries Market Report 2023: Current Status and Development Trends - The Key Role of Fast-Charging Battery in the Growing Popularization of EV

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast-Charging EV Batteries: Current Status and Development Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To address the extreme weather conditions caused by global warming, various countries are actively promoting carbon reduction measures. Electric vehicles (EVs) are gradually replacing traditional fuel cars and becoming the main transportation vehicle.

However, the biggest obstacle to the widespread adoption of EVs is how to meet the demand for charging their batteries. Therefore, fast-charging technology for EV batteries has become an area of focus for EV manufacturers, EV charger suppliers, and battery producers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Key Role of Fast-Charging Battery in the Growing Popularization of EV

1.1 Public Charging Stations Need Fast-charging Technology to Increase Turnover Rate

1.2 Fast-charging Needed to Reduce Range Anxiety During Long-distance Travel

1.3 Optimizing Charging Environment to Boost User Incentive



2. Development of fast-charging EV Batteries

2.1 Global EV Charger Standards

2.2 Current Fast Charging Standards in Taiwan

2.3 Development of Charging Efficiency of Electric Vehicles



3. Development Trends of Fast-charging Technology for EV Batteries

3.1 Fast-charging Technology Increases Power Output

3.2 Materials for the Improvement of Lithium-ion Batteries

3.3 Using Different Battery Technologies



4. Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB

Audi

BMW

BYD

CMC

GAC Motor

Honda

Hyundai

Jaguar

Jeep

Kia

Lexus

M-Benz

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Porsche

Tesla

Toyota

Volvo

