The Global Steam Turbine Market is forecast to grow by USD 3416.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period

Our report on the steam turbine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for power generation, several advantages of using steam turbines, and growing use of steam turbines in CHP systems.



The steam turbine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Utility

• Industrial



By Type

• Reaction

• Impulse



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the steam turbine market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of natural gas combined-cycle plants and growing focus of vendors on new product launches, partnerships, and facility expansion will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the steam turbine market covers the following areas:

• Steam turbine market sizing

• Steam turbine market forecast

• Steam turbine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steam turbine market vendors that include ALSTOM SA, Baker Hughes Co., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Downer EDI Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hangzhou Steam Turbine Power Group Co. Ltd., Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Howden Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Moog Inc., Nanjing Turbine and Electric Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. Also, the steam turbine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

