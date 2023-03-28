Annual Financial Report

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

28 March 2023

Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

Media enquiries:

Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie