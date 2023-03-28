Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $35.12 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market grew from $22.69 billion in 2022 to $25.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is expected to grow to $35.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major players in the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, ArianeGroup, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Thales Group, Maxar Technologies Inc., Dynetics Inc., Nano Avionics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., and OHB SE.

The satellite manufacturing and launch system market consists of sales of satellite and launch systems such as highly elliptical orbit, near-polar sun-synchronous orbit, polar orbit, and geostationary transfer orbit. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The satellite manufacturing and launch system refer to systems that are used for remote transmission, detection, inspection, communication, traffic control, and telemetry. A satellite is an artificially designed machine, placed in an earth's orbit to perform various applications such as navigation, weather monitoring, and space telescopes. A launch vehicle is used to place a satellite into earth's orbit.



North America was the largest region in the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main technology types in the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market are satellite manufacturing and satellite launch system. The prime contractor and manufacturer of the satellite that is a party to the satellite purchase agreement are referred to as the satellite manufacturer.

Satellite manufacturing and launch systems are lower earth orbit (LEO) satellites, medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites, geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellites, and beyond GEO satellites types that have applications in commercial communications, government communications, earth observation services, research and development, navigation, military surveillance, scientific applications, other applications and can be used by military and government, commercial and other end-users.



The increased demand for satellites from the civil/government, commercial, and military sectors is significantly contributing to the growth of the satellite manufacturing and launch market. Satellite technologies are rapidly used by military forces around the world to enhance their defense resources.

Various tests and experiments are being carried out by government organizations and defense forces across the world to launch space-attacking facilities. Ground-to-space war, like attacking satellites from the earth, space-to-space war, such as satellites attacking satellites, and space-to-earth war, such as satellites targeting earth-based objects, are all several types of space warfare.

The utilization of 3D technology in manufacturing is a key trend gaining popularity in the satellite manufacturing and the launch systems market. 3D printing makes available a final product to be generated directly through computer-aided drafting (CAD) designing.

The 3D printing technology, frequently described as additive manufacturing, is used by the satellite industry to optimize cost, accelerate production, and increase performance. This technology is used to design and manufacture various components of satellites such as radiofrequency components, antennas, and others.

The countries covered in the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

