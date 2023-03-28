Global Electric Toothbrush Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Colgate Palmolive, Conair, Den-Mat Holdings, FOREO, JSB Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global electric toothbrush market grew from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The electric toothbrush market is expected to grow to $4.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the electric toothbrush market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO, JSB Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co, Quip NYC Inc., Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, Xiaomi Inc., Baby Buddy, Brio Product Group, Brush Buddies, Dr. Fresh LLC, Dretec, Ionsei USA, Lebond, Mornwell, Ningbo Seago Electric, Risun Technology, and Wellness Oral Care.

The electric toothbrush market consists of sales of oscillating-rotary and sonic. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electric toothbrushes refer to the brush that makes bristle motions by using a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging to clean the teeth. The electric toothbrush is used to clean teeth, gums, and tongue to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis.



North America was the largest region in the electric toothbrush market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of electric toothbrushes are battery and rechargeable. The battery-operated electric toothbrush requires a battery to operate. It relies on a power source and a motor to do the work. A huge number of electric toothbrushes are powered by built-in, non-removable batteries.

The various bristles include soft nanometers that are distributed across various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, pharmacies or drug stores, online retail stores, and others. The various technologies include rotational and vibrational, which are used by adults, children, and geriatrics.



The rise in dental problems is expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market going forward. Dental problems refer to conditions that affect oral health, including cavities, tooth erosion, gum infections, and gum diseases. Electric toothbrushes help in reducing oral problems by keeping the teeth, gums, and tongue cleaner and healthier and provide superior plaque removal.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric toothbrush market. Key players operating in the electric toothbrush market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the electric toothbrush market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

