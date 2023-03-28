Global Activewear Apparel Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $235+ Million - Portfolio Expansion and Product Premiumization Having Positive Impacts

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The activewear apparel market is forecast to grow by $235.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.43%

This study identifies the increasing popularity of athleisure as one of the prime reasons driving the activewear apparel market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing participation in athletics, and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle. Also, the customization of activewear apparel and rising demand for licensed sports merchandise will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the activewear apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading activewear apparel market vendors.

Also, the activewear apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors

adidas AG

Augusta Sportswear Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.

Fashion Nova LLC

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Girlfriend Collective LLC

Good American LLC

Groupe Artemis

Iconix International

Lefty Production Co.

Nike Inc.

PVH Corp.

Superfit Hero LLC

TechStyle Fashion Group

Under Armour Inc.

Universal Standard Inc.

VF Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global activewear apparel market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

