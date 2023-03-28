New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rodenticide Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435431/?utm_source=GNW



Global Rodenticides Market is anticipated to witness growth with a high CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to the increasing population, expanding food storage capacity leads to more rodent attacks in agricultural warehouses.



The increase in rodent population rises the prevalence of transferable diseases such as Lassa fever, plague, and Hantavirus infection, affecting wildlife, the environment, and human beings.The incidence of these diseases further enhances the use of various rodent control products in residential, industrial, and commercial applications.



Global warming leads to a change in the population dynamics of rodents and their ecosystems.This situation occurs because rodents breed prominently more in warmer climates.



The proliferation of the rodent population is regarded as a significant international public health concern. The rodent population responds more rapidly to favorable weather conditions that could directly or indirectly increase rodent-borne pathogens. Additionally, the surge in investments, expansion of the agrochemical industry, increased prevalence of pest-related diseases, and rise in rodent population affect the rodenticides market. An increase in preference for natural rodenticides that are biodegradable and non-toxic to humans, pets, and wildlife will further expand the rodenticides market in the future.

Increasing Damage because of Rodent Attack

In many places around the world, rodents are the main pests that harm electrical wiring and crops.Rodents pollute food sources and ruin gardens as hosts of infectious parasites and carriers of contagious diseases.



With each infestation, rodents spread fleas, mites, and ticks as they act as pest carriers.They not only cause harm by eating the crop but also by throwing it out which further leads to the contamination of soil.



They cause physical damage to homes, commercial buildings, outbuildings, walls, railroad embankments, utility lines, and other structures. The increasing economic and food losses due to rodent attacks propels the rodenticides market growth.



Growing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Practices

The most effective way to deal with rodent problems is the use of an integrated approach to preventing rodent outbursts as well as rodent problems in the long term.Rodent-integrated pest management differs from most regular rate and mice control.



It does not usually hinge on the automatic use of rodenticides.The control of rodent harm is highlighted in a good IPM program.



Increasing practices of integrated pest management, coupled with the increasing concerns over the occurrence of the spread of diseases such as plague, typhus, and others are expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. From 1990-2020, 10.74 thousand tonnes of rodenticides were consumed in an agricultural field worldwide.



Rising Concerns about Diseases

The growing incidences of diseases like the Plague, Lassa fever, and Hantavirus infection caused due to rodents that affect the environment, humans, and even wildlife.This has in turn led to the widespread use of rodenticides in various rodent control products in industrial, residential, and commercial applications.



The rodenticides are popularly used by various pest control agencies due to which rodent-resistant products are in high demand in major cities across the world. The demand for grains due to the increasing population globally coupled with expanding food storage capacity owing to the increasing concern over food security are major factors that are driving the market growth of rodenticides across the globe.



Market Segmentation

Global Rodenticides market is segmented by type, mode of application, rodent type, end use, and by region.Based on type, the market can be divided into Anticoagulant Rodenticides and Non-coagulant Rodenticides.



Based on the mode of application, the market can be differentiated into pellets, Spray, and Powder.Based on rodent type, the market can be differentiated into Rats, Mice, chipmunks, Hamsters, and Others.



Based on End Use, the market can be segmented into Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, and Urban Centers. Regionally, North America dominates the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Players

BASF SE, Bayer CropScience Limited, Syngenta AG, UPL Limited, Neogen Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Rentokil Initial PLC, Senestech, Inc., Rollins, Inc., Liphatech, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Rodenticides Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Rodenticides market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Rodenticides Market, By Type:

o Anticoagulant Rodenticides

o Non-coagulant Rodenticides

• Rodenticides Market, By Mode of Application:

o Pellet

o Spray

o Powder

• Rodenticides Market, By Rodent Type:

o Rat, Mice

o Chipmunk

o Hamster

o Others

• Rodenticides Market, By End Use:

o Food & Feed

o Agriculture

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Rodenticides Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Rodenticides Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435431/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________