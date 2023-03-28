Global Recycled Propylene Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from the Packaging Sector Driving Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Propylene Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Process (Mechanical, Chemical), By Source (Bottles & Containers, Films, Bags, Foams, Others), By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global market for Recycled Propylene is expected to grow impressively through 2028. Owing to the expanding use of plastics, the worldwide plastic waste situation has dramatically worsened, raising serious concerns for both the environment and human health.

Propylene, in nature, is a thermoplastic, and it has several advantages over other materials, including lightweight, resistance to chemicals, acids, and bases, strength, and low moisture resistance. It is widely employed in various fields because of its excellent chemical and mechanical qualities.

The use of plastic increases as compared to other materials. Recycled propylene is a popular material because of its ecologically beneficial ability. There are several negative environmental repercussions associated with the growing usage of plastic, and as a result, recycled plastic is becoming more and more in demand across the world.

Among the recyclable plastic, recycled propylene is one of the most used polymers in packaging, labeling, textiles, and plastic parts. Various strict laws are in place all over the world to prevent the use of plastic and to manage plastic trash.

Significant expenditures in R&D to create new plastic recycling methods have also resulted from this. Consumer appetite for cutting-edge technology that maximizes profit drives the market's expansion. Therefore, it is anticipated that the global market for recycled propylene will expand throughout the projection period.



Rising Demand from the Packaging sector Driving the Market



Increasing the use of recycled propylene in various industries, particularly in packaging, where demand is linked to the consumption of packaged foods and drinks, is anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Recycled propylene is used in packaging materials for the food and beverage industries because it has high moisture resistance and reduces the likelihood of significant food degradation.



Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector



It is projected that the use of recycled propylene will be driven by the constantly expanding building and construction sector. The structural timber, insulation, windows, and fences widely used in construction are all made from recycled propylene. In addition, the building and construction sector is expanding quickly in emerging nations.

Building and construction sector growth is expected to be fueled by increased government spending in infrastructure development and government strategies to draw FDI to emerging economies. Thus, the need for global recycled propylene market is expected to rise during the forecast period.



Automobile Applications Dominate the Market



According to the application, it is anticipated that the automobile sector would have a more significant market share for recycled propylene.

A high proportion of this market is largely related to manufacturing parts like battery cases, bumpers, carpet fiber, etc. The use of recycled propylene is predicted to expand in the coming years due to rising environmental concerns, which are expected to drive demand for recycled propylene in their manufacturing.



Strategic Developments

According to an agreement signed between Berry Global and PureCycle, Berry Global will now have access to PureCycle's ultra-pure recycled (UPR) propylene resin. One of Berry's most recent announcements in November 2021 for improving its recycled material procurement is the partnership.

Recently, KW Plastics began construction on a propylene wash line, increasing its operational capacity by 100 million pounds annually as per information in December 2021. The product line would increase productivity, according to Scott Saunders, the general manager of the company.

In addition to producing over 100 million pounds of propylene per year, in 2017, P&G introduced the PureCycle technology, which would also create better-recycled propylene for food packaging.

In January 2020, L. Bruggemann GmbH & Co. KG and Fraunhofer LBF, both with headquarters in Germany, announced their collaboration to develop innovative stabilizer systems for recovered polyolefins to increase the recyclability of plastics.

A prominent packaging and paper business, Mondi plc (Australia), and the British-Dutch multinational consumer goods giant Unilever announced their partnership to manufacture a recyclable propylene (PP) mono-material bag in Turkey for the Knorr line of dry soup powders. In October 2021, Unilever committed to reducing its reliance on virgin plastic. By increasing its use of recycled plastic and expanding reuse and refill forms, the FMCG giant hopes to lower its consumption of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 metric tonnes.

Company Profiles



LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Custom Polymers Inc., Joe's Plastic Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Veolia Polymers NL B.V, SUEZ SA are the key players operating in the Global Recycled Propylene Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global recycled propylene market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Recycled Propylene Market, By Process:

Mechanical

Chemical

Recycled Propylene Market, By Source:

Bottles & Containers

Films

Bags

Foams

Industrial & Agricultural Waste

Others

Recycled Propylene Market, By Application:

Packaging

Automobile

Building & Construction

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

Recycled Propylene Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Australia

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57e91c

