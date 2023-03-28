New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Control Agents Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435430/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Biological Control Agent Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the increasing public concern about synthetic pesticides hazard on the human body coupled with increasing regulations on synthetic chemicals in farming and subsequent bans of such chemicals across the globe.



Governments across the world making efforts for the growth of sustainable farming and the increasing area under organic cultivation, less stringent regulations, and increasing need for food security.The faster adoption rate of biological controls due to their easy product registration, and low capital investment, among others is expected to spur market growth during the forecast period.



Besides, the increasing need for food security along with the increasing area under organic cultivation is further increasing the demand for biological control agents.

Increasing Demand for Organic Farming

Organic farming represents a unique, fast-growing segment of the food industry.The area under organic farming is rapidly growing across the world.



Various factors alternately drive and inhibit the growth of biopesticides.Moreover, stringent regulations to stop the usage of synthetic pesticides, ionizing radiation, and chemical fertilizers, and produce biological items will boost the demand for biological control agents.



Similarly, innovations in biological control products, coupled with a growing consumer awareness about the negative impact of synthetic pesticides, are expected to boost the adoption rate of biological controls in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing resistance of pests against chemical agents has significantly increased the demand for biological control agents, driving the biocontrol agents market growth.

Rising Demand for Cereals & Grains Boosting the Sales of Biocontrol Agents

The cereals & grains category captured more than 40% of the market share, based on crop type, in 2021.This is primarily due to the high demand for cereals and grains by the growing population across the world, and pesticide residue is generally a source of concern among consumers in their food products.



Moreover, as per the government source, farmers lost around 40–45% of crops due to pests, globally.Therefore, biocontrol agents are widely used to protect cereal & grain crops from damage.



The main elements influencing the market in the nation are the increasing expense of chemical inputs, their negative impact on soil quality and the environment, and the growing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition, legislation, and the consequent marketing of lower-risk pest management methods contributing significantly.

Market Segmentation

Global Biological Control Agents market is segmented by product type, target, mode application, crop, by region.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Microbials and Microbial.



Based on the target, the market can be differentiated into Arthropods, microorganisms, and Weeds.Based on the mode of application, the market can be differentiated into Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, and Others.



Based on crop, the market can be segmented into Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Pulses & Oilseeds, and Others.Regionally, North America dominates the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of country, among the United States, the North America region is dominating the overall globe in the biological control agent market. FAO estimates that annually between 20 to 40 percent of global crop production is destroyed by pests. Each year, plant diseases cost the global economy around USD 220 billion, and invasive insects around USD 70 billion.



Market Players

BASF SE, Certis USA L.L.C, Bayer CropScience Limited, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Biobest Group NV, Gowan Company, L.L.C., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., United Phosphorous Ltd., Koppert BV, are some of the leading players operating in the Global Biological Control Agent Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Biological Control Agent market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Biological Control Agent Market, By Product Type:

o Microbials

o Microbial

• Biological Control Agent Market, By Target:

o Arthropods

o Microorganism

o Weeds

• Biological Control Agent Market, By Mode of Application:

o Seed Treatment

o Foliar Spray

o Soil Treatment

o Others

• Biological Control Agent Market, By Crop:

o Cereals

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Pulses & Oilseeds

o Others

• Biological Control Agent Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia



o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Biological Control Agent Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

