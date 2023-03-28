Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market to 2028: Growing Damage due to Rodent Attack Fuels the Sector

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Product Type (1st Generation Anticoagulant and 2nd Generation Anticoagulant), By Form, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing concern about economic losses caused due to the damages caused by the increasing rodent population.

Similarly, increasing the damages of electrical wirings and walls in commercial and industrial buildings due to rodent attacks will further drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Also, the growing demand for pest control in hotels, homes, retail business apartments, office complexes, the food processing sector, and the electronic sector can enhance the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides in the forecasted period.

Additionally, the growing demand for strong rodenticides for crop storage warehouses and agriculture equipment is a major factor in enhancing the growth of the market over the years.

Also, climate changes such as heavy rainfall increase the population of rodents which will increase the contagious diseases such as hantavirus, lessa fever, plague, lymphocytic choriomeningitis (LCMV), Tularemia and Salmonella can enhance the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides for control the rodent population specially in the rural regions and this, in turn, is expected to create significant growth of the global anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecasted periods.



Growing Damage due to Rodent Attack



Rodents are the main pests that harm the electrical systems as well as crops in the agriculture field, and storehouses. So anticoagulant rodenticides are expected to enhance the demand for the market during the forecasted period. Rodents such as mice, and rats are gnawing many times at electrical lines which will create an issue in the electrical line.

Rodents can pollute food sources as well as can ruin gardens as a host of infectious parasites as well as spread contagious diseases such as hantavirus, leptospirosis, lymphocytic, etc. Rodents can ruin store goods, furniture, and even buildings. Every year rodents can destroy at least 1% of cereals across the world. Rodent populations are increasing quickly due to favorable climatic circumstances including heavy rainfall which can indirectly spread rodent-related diseases and this, in turn, is anticipated to boost the anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, in May 2022, the global rodenticide market value was estimated to be around 5.3 million U.S. dollars worldwide. However, urbanization is one of the major factors which will affect public health due to the shift of rural pathogens adapting to urbanization and increasing their number. Also, the growing demand for pest control in the hospital and hospitality sector will further boost the market growth during the forecasted period.



Impact of Climate Changes



Climate change is the main cause of increasing rodent populations which will create a problem. The hantavirus infection is more contagious to environmental factors and changes in climate such as heavy rainfall directly spread the disease as well as increase their number.

As global food security concerns are growing so demand increasing agricultural yields and efficient techniques as well as the use of new technologies can enhance the demand for growth of the market over the years.

Growing usage of chemicals for controlling rodents in the urban region and the development of effective rodent control products will further enhance the demand for the anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecasted period. Also, the presence of a huge number of producers with high hygienic requirements will drive market growth in the forecasted period.

Market Players



BASF SE., Bayer AG., Syngenta Crop Protection AG., PelGar International., Rentokil Initial plc., UPL., Bell Labs., Kalyan Industries Limited., Heranba Industries Ltd., NEOGEN Corporation., and Liphatech Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market.



