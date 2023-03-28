New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Phenotyping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435429/?utm_source=GNW



Plant Phenotyping market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing demand for high-yielding crops for the fulfillment of food security across the globe.



Also, growing demand for using advanced plant phenotyping which involves image analysis, temperature sensors, normalized difference vegetation index sensors, etc., will drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Additionally, a growing number of research activities in the agriculture field and demand for crop production by reducing the downtimes and allowing highly precise operations are factors expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Similarly, growing investments by major key players in the agriculture fields are expected to drive market growth across different parts of the globe. Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using new technology among farmers across the globe is further expected to support the plant phenotyping market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Crop Production

Plant-based products are facing challenges because of increasing demand for food, feed, and raw material which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.So, it is necessary to integrate approaches across all the segments and bring about the development of sustainable plant production with higher crop yield by using limited resources.



Hence, plant breeders use a wide range of plant defense and resistance mechanisms that are developed by plants over millions of years of co-evolution with harmful organisms.Similarly, the high frequency of extreme weather conditions with global warming is also enhancing the demand for crop productivity across the world which is an aspect propelling the growth of the plant phenotyping market.



The increasing population has driven the demand to grow high-yielding crops for the fulfillment of food security needs, which in turn is driving the demand for innovative plant phenotyping techniques for improved crop productivity.For instance, in March 2018, Crystal Crop Protection Limited, an Indian manufacturer of agricultural technology, acquired the seed business from Syngenta India Limited, a seed manufacturer.



This acquisition helped Crystal Crop Protection Limited to expand its seed portfolio and also improve agricultural technology related to plant phenotyping.



Growing Investments by Governments



An increasing number of research and development activities for improving the effectiveness of plant phenotyping are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. In November 2018, Badische Anilin und Soda-Fabrik, a german chemical manufacturer, invested 50 million Euros to open a 2.5-hectare breeding center for cucumbers in Nunhem, for the assessment of physical and chemical traits of cucumbers, further boosting the growth of the market over the years. Most importantly, a recent development is microophenotron which is an automated phenotype screening platform for detailed analysis of whole seedling development such as root system development. Stringent regulations on agriculture about the safety and nutritional content of crops are one of the major reasons for the high growth of the plant phenotyping market across the globe.



Market Segmentation

Global Plant Phenotyping market can be segmented by products, equipment, software, sensor, service, and by region.Based on products, the market can be segmented into Equipment, Software, and Sensors.



Based on Equipment, the market can be segmented into Site, Platform, Level of Automation, and Analysis system.Based on Software, the market can be grouped into Image Analysis, Data Acquisition, System Control, and Other Software.



Based on sensors, the market can be segmented into Image Sensors, NDVI Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Other Sensors.Based on Service, the market can be grouped into Measurement Acquisition Data Analysis, Statistical Analysis.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global plant phenotyping market on account of the increasing demand for plant-based food in the country.



Recent Development

• For instance, in 2018, Photon Systems Instruments, a European agricultural equipment manufacturer based in Czechia, developed the Robin PSI PlantScreen for digitally phenotyping plants. Robin PSI PlantScreen was customized according to the requirements of Wageningen University & Research (WUR). PlantScreen consists of three sensors viz. red-green-blue (RGB) imaging, 3D laser triangulation scanning, and chlorophyll fluorescence (CF) imaging. Sensor technology helps PlantScreen to independently carry out plant phenotyping by collecting data such as volume, plant height, max PSII efficiency, color, biomass, etc.



Market Players

LemnaTec GmbH, DeltaT Devices ltd., Heinz Walz Gmbh., Phenospex B.V., Keygene N.V.., Phenomix Corporation, Cropdesign (BASF SE), Qubit Systems Inc., Photon Systems Instruments, spol, s.r.o., WPA B.V. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Plant Phenotyping market.



