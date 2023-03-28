Konica Minolta to Premier New Wide-format Printer at ISA

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new AccurioWide 250 hybrid wide-format inkjet printing system. Now the fastest and widest print width model of the AccurioWide family, this new device uses the same proven Konica Minolta printhead technology and ink platform as previous AccurioWide models for consistent image quality and colour vibrancy. The company will debut the device next month at the ISA International Sign Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, happening April 12 - 14 followed by its Canadian debut at Graphics Canada Expo May 11-13, 2023, in Mississauga (Toronto), Ontario.

AccurioWide 250 offers faster speeds, wider print width

Featuring Konica Minolta’s renowned inkjet printhead technology, the AccurioWide 250 introduces faster printing modes (up to 1,238 sq. ft./hr.) with acceptable compromise on image quality. Because of the wider print width, users can print 4' x 8' boards in landscape orientation across the press, resulting in the ability to produce boards faster. Customers can also save working space when running 4’ x 8’ board production by switching from long print tables to short print tables, which eliminates up to 12 feet in printer depth (a total of 96 sq. ft. of floor space).

“Konica Minolta continues to invest in the wide-format market to offer our customers a path for more productivity as they expand their wide-format business, and we look forward to demonstrating our new technology to the graphic industry professionals at ISA, many of whom are leaders in this field,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioWide 250 enables our customers to have a very productive, efficient wide-format printer, ideal for those looking to grow their business in new market segments through the adoption of the latest printing technologies.”

Konica Minolta AccurioWide product line benefits

The entire AccurioWide line (AccurioWide 160, 200 and new 250) is perfect for sign shops, digital printers, photo labs, commercial printers, in-plant operations, franchise printers and mid-size graphic screen printers. The printers serve customers that have a sizable wide-format business with growing needs to increase production and capabilities.

Konica Minolta AccurioWide wide-format printers produce a wide range of applications, including banners, posters, signage, exhibit graphics, POP, mock-ups, back lit, front lit, self-adhesive vinyl and more. The hybrid UV LED wide-format inkjet printers allow for printing on a wide variety of rigid and flexible substrates. The presses print on wood, glass, and industrial materials, with many niche applications such as personalized object printing, printing textured applications, art reproductions, architectural and interior decorations.

Konica Minolta AccurioWide hybrid wide-format printers provide opportunity for those looking to expand their wide-format and sign business. The AccurioWide brings even faster speeds (1,238 sq. ft. / hour) and a wider, 2.5M print width, compared to the AccurioWide 200 printing up to 1,119 sq. ft. / hour at 2.0M print width and the AccurioWide 160 printing speeds up to 678 sq. ft. / hour and 1.6M print width.

The instant drying time of the UV LED inks increases productivity and return on investment through time saved, allowing users to stack, cut or ship immediately. Other benefits include high image quality of up to 1440 dpi, low-ink consumption per sq. ft., Konica Minolta 1024i printhead technology and powerful Asanti version 5 workflow software.

Event attendees can request a meeting with Konica Minolta production print product managers or visit Booth 437 to learn more about its wide-format printing solutions.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide product line.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/605c62ea-64f4-4fde-b1dc-058a651fd29e