Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2023

INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 28/02/2023
Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965
Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965
Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,537,574
Dividends
€1.7 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting
Ex-date: 2023 May 2 - Payment: 2023 May 4
Calendar
26/04/23
Publication of 2023 First Quarter Revenue
20/07/23
Publication of 2023 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share
For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Sword Group - SE | 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof
