Global Digital Content Creation Market 2023: Rising Interest in Digital Content Drives Growth

The Global Digital Content Creation Market size is expected to reach $50.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Digital content is a file or information stored or sent digitally. Digital content production is gathering knowledge and creating ideas from media and surroundings. Low operational expenses, a high return on investment (ROI), simplicity of monitoring and modification, brand extension, goal targeting, segmentation, and a business-focused approach are just a few benefits of developing digital content. Text, audio, video, graphics, and photographs are just a few available delivery methods.



Generating digital material involves producing it in various content formats, including text, graphics, audio, and video, and distributing or advertising it on internet platforms.

The major competitors in this market provide their services via software and apps that may be used on-premises or in the cloud. The need for the digital content creation market is being fueled by elements including the expansion of AI use, investments in IT, and the rising use of cloud computing.



For example, in 2021, 200 zettabytes of data were stored worldwide in the same year, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, or 50% of all data, as opposed to 2015, when just 25% of all data was saved on the cloud. When developing and choosing the right content to satisfy the needs of organizations, digital content development tools, and services are crucial. Targeting the right audience is made more accessible by creating relevant material, such as white papers, e-newsletters, blog posts, case studies, etc.



A vital tool for B2B communication, digital content production has become more prevalent due to rising online traffic and the proliferation of internet services. Businesses are embracing digital content development tools and services to apply digital marketing strategies to exploit increasing internet traffic. As a result, the market for digital content creation has grown significantly over the last several years.

Market Growth Factors

Growing interest in digital content



A significant factor anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for digital content creation during the projected period is the rise in demand for digitalized material from different business sectors.

In addition, the market expansion is also fueled by the expanding demand from different company sectors for sophisticated digital content development tools to draw in a sizable customer base via improved marketing techniques.

For instance, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Slack, which have included GIFs in their platforms for marketing, often utilize the GIPHY application.



AI and email marketing transform the hospitality sector, encouraging repeat business.



The market for digital content creation for the hotel industry is changing due to personalization marketing, voice search, and AI. As a result, it is expected that the hotel sector would command the third-highest income in the market for digital content creation and is embracing digital technology quickly.

Thus, marketers in the hotel sector are concentrating on email marketing to create leads to increase exposure among their target demographic. In addition, with targeted emails, stakeholders may get to know their clients better and encourage repeat business. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Market Restraining Factors

A significant problem is the availability of content restrictions



In order to avoid legal disputes over content rights, content owners must also establish harmonious relationships with theatre goers and broadcasters. Also, there is fierce rivalry among suppliers of digital content services as they fight for a largest market share. The fragmented market has major brands and specialized businesses competing on cost, features, and functionality. Consequently, it is anticipated that throughout the projection period, content availability restrictions will impede market development.

Scope of the Study

By Component

Tools

Services

By Format

Video

Graphical

Textual

Audio

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Adobe, Inc.

Corel Corporation (KKR & Co., Inc.)

MarketMuse, Inc.

Quark Software, Inc. (Parallax capital partners, LLC)

Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Acrolinx GmbH

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

PicsArt, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Canva Pty Ltd

