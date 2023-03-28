Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 27th to March 27th, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, March 28th, 2023       

              

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 27th to March 27th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 27th to March 27th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI27-Mar-23FR000012548620 172102,2246XPAR
VINCI27-Mar-23FR000012548614 400102,2336CEUX
      
  TOTAL34 572102,2283 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 27March23GB