Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 20 to 24 March 2023)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 20 March 2023 to 24 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-23FR000007329814 54556,4173XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-23FR00000732987 25356,2532DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-23FR000007329894256,0501TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-23FR00000732982 26056,2273AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-23FR00000732987 68657,8309XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-23FR00000732985 07657,7554DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-23FR000007329894357,7403TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Mar-23FR00000732981 29557,7802AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-23FR00000732987 00057,9546XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-23FR00000732985 13957,9009DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-23FR00000732982 00057,9001TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Mar-23FR00000732982 00057,8848AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-23FR000007329816 74457,8451XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-23FR00000732982 02257,6787DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-23FR000007329828057,6293TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-23FR000007329845457,7328AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-23FR000007329818 00056,4914XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-23FR00000732989 00056,5483DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-23FR00000732982 00056,8160TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-23FR00000732983 00056,8609AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

