Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 20 to 24 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 20 March 2023 to 24 March 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|14 545
|56,4173
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|7 253
|56,2532
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|942
|56,0501
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 260
|56,2273
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|7 686
|57,8309
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|5 076
|57,7554
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|943
|57,7403
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 295
|57,7802
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|57,9546
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|5 139
|57,9009
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|57,9001
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|57,8848
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|16 744
|57,8451
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 022
|57,6787
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|280
|57,6293
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|454
|57,7328
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|18 000
|56,4914
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|56,5483
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|56,8160
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|56,8609
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment