Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 20 to 24 March 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 20 March 2023 to 24 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-23 FR0000073298 14 545 56,4173 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-23 FR0000073298 7 253 56,2532 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-23 FR0000073298 942 56,0501 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 260 56,2273 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-23 FR0000073298 7 686 57,8309 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-23 FR0000073298 5 076 57,7554 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-23 FR0000073298 943 57,7403 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 295 57,7802 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-23 FR0000073298 7 000 57,9546 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-23 FR0000073298 5 139 57,9009 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 57,9001 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 57,8848 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-23 FR0000073298 16 744 57,8451 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 022 57,6787 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-23 FR0000073298 280 57,6293 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-23 FR0000073298 454 57,7328 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-23 FR0000073298 18 000 56,4914 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-23 FR0000073298 9 000 56,5483 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 56,8160 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 000 56,8609 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment