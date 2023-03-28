Telerehabilitation Global Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2028: Progressive Shift to Virtual Consultation Drives Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Therapy, By Component, By Services, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telerehabilitation Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The delivery of rehabilitation services over a telecommunications network and the internet is called telerehabilitation, also known as e-rehabilitation.

Medical personnel can diagnose patients and deliver therapy from a distance using telerehabilitation services. Among the medical specialties that use telerehabilitation are psychology, audiology, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and audiology.



Among the many rehabilitation techniques are exercises for the motor system, goal setting, robotic treatment, speech therapy, virtual reality, and group exercise. Worldwide demand for telerehabilitation services is anticipated to rise as cases of various conditions like traumatic brain injury, cerebrovascular accidents, and developmental delays in the pediatric population rise. These ailments limit the patient's ability to move physically, which raises demand for these services.



Additionally, telerehabilitation significantly lowers the amount of money patients must spend on hospital visits to see doctors for rehabilitation services, which is expected to fuel market expansion.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the telerehabilitation market will be driven by the increasing acceptance of digital technologies in the healthcare sector as well as the expansion of smartphones and the internet. Additionally, both governmental and private entities carry global out a number of programs.



Patients who live far from actual rehabilitation institutions can use telerehabilitation technology. As doctors are more inclined to follow up with patients after release, it also reduces the number of frequent visits that patients make to hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Additionally, this lowers the expense of transportation and saves both patients' and doctors' time, giving clients access to real-time recovery therapies in the comfort of their own homes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Telehealth or telerehabilitation are emerging as efficient and long-lasting methods for precaution, prevention, and treatment to stop the spread of COVID-19 during this pandemic. It is bridging the divide between patients, doctors, and healthcare systems. In order to stop the virus from spreading, it allows everyone, but mainly symptomatic patients, to stay at home and contact doctors online.

As a result, hospitals and other medical facilities are growing their telehealth offerings and looking for ways to train their employees. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable effect on the telerehabilitation business.



Market Growth Factors

Progressive shift to virtual consultation



A virtual consultation is a way to receive medical advice without physically seeing the physician. As a result, it is becoming the most practical method of doctor-patient communication. Furthermore, it provides patients with mobility limitations, such as the elderly and those in remote places, with access to healthcare services.

Additionally, it offers a chance to save healthcare costs and saves time for both the patient and the carer. Overall, it can offer the general public improved healthcare services, which is the main draw for patients.



Aging population growth all over the world



People become increasingly susceptible to chronic diseases and physiological dysfunction as they age. This further raises the need for high-quality medical assistance.

For the elderly population, who have trouble accessing rehabilitation services due to mobility issues, telerehabilitation provides high-quality treatments and makes it easier for them to do so. During the anticipated period, initiatives done by both public and private organizations are also anticipated to boost market expansion for telerehabilitation.



Market Restraining Factor

Poor reimbursement policies are becoming a hurdle



The most glaring drawbacks of telemedicine or telehealth are the ongoing requirement for more simplified, transparent policies and standards surrounding telehealth practice to make it easier for physicians to implement. The most significant obstacle to telerehabilitation's widespread adoption is reimbursement.

Medicare does not pay for telehealth services supplied to patients who reside in nations that have been federally classified as metropolitan areas. All of this may limit market expansion throughout the projected period.



Scope of the Study

By Application

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Pediatric

Others

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Others

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Services

Clinical Therapy

Clinical Assessment

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hinge Health, Inc.

MIRA Rehab Limited

Jintronix

Care Innovations, LLC

Medvivo Group Ltd. (HealthHero Group Limited)

Doctor On Demand, Inc. (Included Health, Inc.)

PT Genie

